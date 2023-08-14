New Zealand
Good Sorts: The 90-year-old Timaru man with a lifetime of helping kids

5:00am

Timaru man Eddie White has been helping kids for a lifetime. And at 90, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

White and his wife used to take in foster kids, then he volunteered at Scouts, and now he helps out at the local playgroup behind a church.

He helps set up and tidies the toys, is the "master" of constructing train sets, and reads stories to the children.

One girl, Arabella, seeks him out every week with a book for him to read.

Eddie White with Arabella, one of the children in the Timaru play group.

Eddie White with Arabella, one of the children in the Timaru play group. (Source: 1News)

White told 1News he gravitates to children due to his upbringing as a young boy.

"I had quite a few traumatic things happen when I was young. I was an evacuee during the second World War," he explained.

White's mother died when he was three years old, and his father had to give him to strangers while he helped in the war effort.

"Two wonderful people took me in. I was seven. They probably taught me everything that I know. In a way, [what I do] is kind of saying thank you to them, what I do.”

White intends to keep helping out at the playgroup for as long as he can.

"I like helping kids anyway. It’s good fun."

Watch Eddie White’s heartwarming story in the video above.

