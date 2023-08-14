New Zealand
1News

'Good interest' in rare $2m Ford supercar with impressive top speed

By James Ball, Digital Reporter
2:21pm
The 2018 Ford GT has an asking price of $1.95m.

The 2018 Ford GT has an asking price of $1.95m. (Source: Supplied)

There has been "good interest" in a rare supercar listed on TradeMe by a Christchurch Ford dealership with an asking price of just under $2m.

The 2018 Ford GT is one of two in the country, and the only one to come in Shadow Black.

It comes with just 1122kms on the odometer, $120k in factory extras, and even photos of the car being built in Canada.

Brokering the sale of an "extremely rare car" is exciting, principal Team Hutchinson Ford dealer John Hutchinson said.

"A Ford GT really is the pinnacle for us."

Equipped with a mid-mounted 3.5-litre EcoBoost turbo V6, the car can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 347kp/h.

The rear of the vehicle is dominated by a full-width carbon fibre diffuser, aiding in aerodynamic efficiency and generating high levels of downforce.

The rear of the vehicle is dominated by a full-width carbon fibre diffuser, aiding in aerodynamic efficiency and generating high levels of downforce. (Source: Supplied)

Hutchinson said that the market of people interested is "reasonably small" due to the sheer amount of money required to purchase the vehicle.

They are "people who understand the supercar market and have been watching the price of them steadily climb since they were first released," he said.

The car is not currently on the Team Hutchinson Ford lot.

The 2018 Ford GT's 3.5-litre EcoBoost turbo V6 engine.

The 2018 Ford GT's 3.5-litre EcoBoost turbo V6 engine. (Source: Supplied)

"We did have some security concerns if we were to bring the car to Christchurch, even just transporting it," Hutchinson said.

For now, the GT remains in its owner's possession, with viewing strictly by appointment only.

The second-generation GT was inspired by the original Ford GT40, which first won the Le Mans endurance race in 1966 in a memorable 1-2-3 finish, a feat immortalised in film in 2019’s Ford v Ferrari.

Various stages of the GT's build process at the Multimatic Niche Vehicle plant in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

Various stages of the GT's build process at the Multimatic Niche Vehicle plant in Markham, Ontario, Canada. (Source: Supplied)

The objective behind the 2018 Ford GT was to reclaim victory at Le Mans, which they achieved by securing 1st and 3rd placings in the LM GTE Pro class, exactly 50 years on from the initial triumph of the GT40.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Jury to begin deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

Jury to begin deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

The 42-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murdering her girls Liane, Maya and Karla in September 2021, using the defences of infanticide and insanity.

51 mins ago

Man's lung cancer diagnosis delayed after doctor fails to act on X-ray

Man's lung cancer diagnosis delayed after doctor fails to act on X-ray

The failure to act on the X-ray "delayed the diagnosis of lung cancer for approximately four weeks".

2:00pm

Yanfei Bao: Search for Christchurch real estate agent 'paused'

Yanfei Bao: Search for Christchurch real estate agent 'paused'

12:39pm

Good Sorts: The 90-year-old Timaru man with a lifetime of helping kids

Good Sorts: The 90-year-old Timaru man with a lifetime of helping kids

5:00am

2:26

Concern grows among Lyttelton locals ahead of cruise season

Concern grows among Lyttelton locals ahead of cruise season

8:09pm

2:06

Wildlife tour plans pulled after concerns for Hector's dolphins

Wildlife tour plans pulled after concerns for Hector's dolphins

Sun, Aug 13

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Pig that caused major delays on Akl motorway up for adoption

Pig that caused major delays on Akl motorway up for adoption

29 mins ago

Fiji police boost presence after violent tourist attacks reported

Fiji police boost presence after violent tourist attacks reported

49 mins ago

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

51 mins ago

Jury to begin deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

Jury to begin deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

2:21pm

'Good interest' in rare $2m Ford supercar with impressive top speed

'Good interest' in rare $2m Ford supercar with impressive top speed

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

"Not holding my breath for Elon, but I’ll share details on my next fight when I’m ready," the Facebook founder said on Threads.

5:00am

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Sat, Aug 12