'Good interest' in rare $2m Ford supercar with impressive top speed

There has been "good interest" in a rare supercar listed on TradeMe by a Christchurch Ford dealership with an asking price of just under $2m.

The 2018 Ford GT is one of two in the country, and the only one to come in Shadow Black.

It comes with just 1122kms on the odometer, $120k in factory extras, and even photos of the car being built in Canada.

Brokering the sale of an "extremely rare car" is exciting, principal Team Hutchinson Ford dealer John Hutchinson said.

"A Ford GT really is the pinnacle for us."

Equipped with a mid-mounted 3.5-litre EcoBoost turbo V6, the car can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 347kp/h.

The rear of the vehicle is dominated by a full-width carbon fibre diffuser, aiding in aerodynamic efficiency and generating high levels of downforce. (Source: Supplied)

Hutchinson said that the market of people interested is "reasonably small" due to the sheer amount of money required to purchase the vehicle.

They are "people who understand the supercar market and have been watching the price of them steadily climb since they were first released," he said.

The car is not currently on the Team Hutchinson Ford lot.

The 2018 Ford GT's 3.5-litre EcoBoost turbo V6 engine. (Source: Supplied)

"We did have some security concerns if we were to bring the car to Christchurch, even just transporting it," Hutchinson said.

For now, the GT remains in its owner's possession, with viewing strictly by appointment only.

The second-generation GT was inspired by the original Ford GT40, which first won the Le Mans endurance race in 1966 in a memorable 1-2-3 finish, a feat immortalised in film in 2019’s Ford v Ferrari.

Various stages of the GT's build process at the Multimatic Niche Vehicle plant in Markham, Ontario, Canada. (Source: Supplied)

The objective behind the 2018 Ford GT was to reclaim victory at Le Mans, which they achieved by securing 1st and 3rd placings in the LM GTE Pro class, exactly 50 years on from the initial triumph of the GT40.