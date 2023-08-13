Environment
Q and A

Reason for caution over BlackRock climate investment - expert

12:08pm
Political economist and Uppsala University professor Brett Christophers.

Political economist and Uppsala University professor Brett Christophers. (Source: Q and A)

A leading political economist has told Q+A there are reasons to be wary of the announcement that asset management fund BlackRock will launch a fund to invest in New Zealand's renewable electricity generation.

The Government announced last week it would partner with the US company on the $2 billion "first of its kind" fund.

Uppsala University professor Brett Christophers said for BlackRock, the potential benefits of such an investment include both the likelihood of making a return but also the positive PR that results from being associated with renewables.

"For the most part, people want to see them carrying out 'ethical' investments," Christophers said.

He cautioned that while much of the detail isn't known, it's highly likely that BlackRock have been given some sort of behind the scenes assurance that its investment will be safe, despite the financial risks sometimes attached to renewable investment.

"It does not invest in renewables unless it has seen that a significant amount of that risk has been absorbed by other actors."

Christophers said the mechanism will be for BlackRock to set up an investment fund, which other holders of capital will put money into on the promise of a profit in the future.

"They've said they'll establish the fund, but they're yet to go on the road to raise that capital. And so while they're doing that, there'll be ongoing discussion with the New Zealand Government about how renewable energy investment is regulated and managed."

Christophers said the deal reflects a widespread view among governments that these sorts of investment shouldn't be made by the public sector, rather they should be funded and owned by private interests.

"This deal is absolutely a sign of wider times."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins described the deal as a "game-changer" and a "no-brainer". He also said it was a "watershed moment in our transition to 100% renewable electricity".

The day after the BlackRock announcement, the Government released a "road-map" consultation document for transitioning New Zealand's energy generation.

Q+A with Jack Tame is Public Interest Journalism funded by New Zealand On Air.

New ZealandPoliticsEnvironmentClimate Change

SHARE ME

More Stories

ACT: Labour's GST off fruit and vege a 'huge own goal'

ACT: Labour's GST off fruit and vege a 'huge own goal'

ACT says GST off fruit and vege will help wealthy people three times more than those on lower incomes.

22 mins ago

Full video: Hipkins speaks after making tax policy announcement

Full video: Hipkins speaks after making tax policy announcement

The Labour leader is speaking to media after announcing the party will remove GST off fruit and vegetables.

1:46pm

Labour promises to take GST off fruit and vegetables

Labour promises to take GST off fruit and vegetables

1:19pm

Possible Nats-ACT-NZ First coalition would 'survive' - Steven Joyce

Possible Nats-ACT-NZ First coalition would 'survive' - Steven Joyce

12:30pm

21:45

Tāmaki MP says conservative views 'probably' held career back

Tāmaki MP says conservative views 'probably' held career back

11:33am

7:47

Up to $6000 for homeowners to go zero-carbon under Greens policy

Up to $6000 for homeowners to go zero-carbon under Greens policy

11:00am

7:08

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

ACT: Labour's GST off fruit and vege a 'huge own goal'

ACT: Labour's GST off fruit and vege a 'huge own goal'

41 mins ago

Investigation launched into death of sherpa on K2

Investigation launched into death of sherpa on K2

1:46pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks after making tax policy announcement

Full video: Hipkins speaks after making tax policy announcement

1:19pm

Labour promises to take GST off fruit and vegetables

Labour promises to take GST off fruit and vegetables

12:30pm

Possible Nats-ACT-NZ First coalition would 'survive' - Steven Joyce

21:45

Possible Nats-ACT-NZ First coalition would 'survive' - Steven Joyce

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

"There's a reason there's so many underdog sports movies," writes 1News film reviewer Richard Martin.

6:00am

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Owners Daryle and Kim Blackler are closing the doors to their Invercargill store, one of the last vestiges of a once-grand entertainment tradition.

7:41pm

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

3:38pm

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Fri, Aug 11

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Fri, Aug 11