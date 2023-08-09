Environment
1News

'Watershed moment': Govt announces $2b 'net zero' fund

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
Tue, Aug 8
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: 1News)

The Government will collaborate with an American multinational investment company to create a $2 billion "first of its kind" climate infrastructure fund aimed at helping New Zealand become one of the first countries in the world to reach 100% renewable energy.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement in Auckland today. It will be called the New Zealand net zero fund.

The Government and BlackRock will work together on the fund, which a Government statement said would accelerate green energy options like solar, wind, green hydrogen and battery storage to fuel a low emissions economy.

"It will be BlackRock's largest single-nation decarbonisation investment to date," Hipkins said.

"This investment will be a boon for Kiwi businesses and it will make New Zealand a hub for renewable tech expertise.

"The fund will mean we can create renewables IP right here, which can be used at home and commercialised for the benefit of the world.

"Today is a watershed moment in our transition to 100% renewable electricity generation and our goal of net zero emissions by 2050."

Hipkins said it proved New Zealand could grow its economy while lowering emissions.

“This fund is a massive opportunity for New Zealand innovators to develop and grow companies.

Chris Hipkins

Chris Hipkins (Source: 1News)

“With countries around the world experiencing the impacts of climate change on a daily basis, it’s never been more urgent to invest in technology that will help address the climate crisis, and New Zealand is well positioned to be a home for that investment."

He said Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods were reminders to speed up climate action, and the fund would "super-charge" investments in clean technology that might otherwise not happen.

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said the fund would accelerate New Zealand's emissions reductions, and "go further, and faster".

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods.

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods. (Source: 1News)

"Today is a day where we show how we can grow our economy and slash our emissions."

“With record levels of renewable electricity generation in recent years, New Zealand is well-positioned to be one of the first countries in the world to deliver a fully renewable electricity system.

“Investors in the green economy can see our potential and recognise our commitment to climate commitments and goals, such as our banning of further offshore oil and gas exploration.

“New Zealand is now an investment magnet for capital that will unlock technology such as battery storage, wind and solar generation, green hydrogen production and more electric vehicle chargers across New Zealand.

“We’ve already making significant progress on New Zealand’s decarbonisation transition, partnering with the likes of NZ Steel and Fonterra to reduce emissions while retaining jobs here in New Zealand.

“The New Zealand net zero fund will look to crowd in investment from Crown companies and entities, including superannuation funds, and private sector funds to accelerate New Zealand’s transition to 100% renewable electricity.

“This arrangement means we will get there faster, with opportunities for local investment in a low emissions economy. That will be a significant selling point for New Zealand businesses as consumers demand more sustainable products and services.

“The projects funded through investment in the New Zealand net zero fund will not only decarbonise our energy use, but will also create highly-skilled jobs here in New Zealand, and opportunities to grow New Zealand companies."

BlackRock head of Australia and New Zealand Andrew Landman said it was the first time the company had done a "country-specific initiative like this".

"Why New Zealand?

"The level of innovation is far greater in this country than we see elsewhere, in clean tech.

"We firmly believe New Zealand could be the first country in the world to achieve the 100% [renewable energy] target."

New ZealandPoliticsEnvironmentClimate Change

SHARE ME

More Stories

ACT: Labour's GST off fruit and vege a 'huge own goal'

ACT: Labour's GST off fruit and vege a 'huge own goal'

ACT says GST off fruit and vege will help wealthy people three times more than those on lower incomes.

22 mins ago

Full video: Hipkins speaks after making tax policy announcement

Full video: Hipkins speaks after making tax policy announcement

The Labour leader is speaking to media after announcing the party will remove GST off fruit and vegetables.

1:46pm

Labour promises to take GST off fruit and vegetables

Labour promises to take GST off fruit and vegetables

1:19pm

Possible Nats-ACT-NZ First coalition would 'survive' - Steven Joyce

Possible Nats-ACT-NZ First coalition would 'survive' - Steven Joyce

12:30pm

21:45

Reason for caution over BlackRock climate investment - expert

Reason for caution over BlackRock climate investment - expert

12:08pm

Tāmaki MP says conservative views 'probably' held career back

Tāmaki MP says conservative views 'probably' held career back

11:33am

7:47

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

ACT: Labour's GST off fruit and vege a 'huge own goal'

ACT: Labour's GST off fruit and vege a 'huge own goal'

40 mins ago

Investigation launched into death of sherpa on K2

Investigation launched into death of sherpa on K2

1:46pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks after making tax policy announcement

Full video: Hipkins speaks after making tax policy announcement

1:19pm

Labour promises to take GST off fruit and vegetables

Labour promises to take GST off fruit and vegetables

12:30pm

Possible Nats-ACT-NZ First coalition would 'survive' - Steven Joyce

21:45

Possible Nats-ACT-NZ First coalition would 'survive' - Steven Joyce

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

"There's a reason there's so many underdog sports movies," writes 1News film reviewer Richard Martin.

6:00am

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Owners Daryle and Kim Blackler are closing the doors to their Invercargill store, one of the last vestiges of a once-grand entertainment tradition.

7:41pm

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

3:38pm

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Fri, Aug 11

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Fri, Aug 11