Kiwi scientists find way to destroy forever chemicals in soil

Kiwi scientists have found a way to destroy forever chemicals in soil.

The toxic substances, which cannot break down on their own, are believed to contribute to a number of health problems, including reproductive disorders and cancer.

The manmade chemicals have been used in a range of products – from furniture and non-stick pans to firefighting foam – over the last 80 years due to its resistance to water, oil and heat.

Now, scientists here have found a way to eradicate the toxic particles, also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Contaminated soil is placed into a machine along with small stainless steel balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The balls speed around so fast, with the contaminated soil in there as well, that it leads to these very intense collision points," Environmental Decontamination Ltd's Kapish Gobindlal told 1News.

The soil was provided by the New Zealand Defence Force, after it was found on five of its bases which had used the firefighting foam in the 1980s and '90s for firefighting and training exercises.

The chemicals can also seep into groundwater used for drinking.

An environmental engineering associate professor at the University of Auckland, Lokesh Padhye, said "some of these PFAS can have a lot of adverse impacts on our organs, including thyroids, liver function, kidney and so on".

"Some of them, at high concentrations, have been found to be cancer-causing."

In a report, released last month, the Environmental Protection Authority found the chemicals at very low levels in 15 of the 130 groundwater wells tested around the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EPA's general manager for hazardous substances and new organisms, Chris Hill, said the report "has not raised any particular causes for concern, which is good news".

"In other countries, contamination of PFAS in groundwater can be quite widespread," he said.

Gobindlal said in comparison, the US has identified nearly 3000 sites contaminated with forever chemicals, which "equates to a number in the millions of tonnes of soil that needs treatment".

The project, which is funded privately and through government innovation grants, is now expanding to address the need.

Currently, the machines can only process up to 25 grams of soil.

Larger-scale machines are now being built at a development facility in West Auckland, which will allow them to process up to 2 tonnes of soil in one hour.

The machines will then be put into practice, with the hopes of being used worldwide.