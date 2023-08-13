Environment
1News

Kiwi scientists find way to destroy forever chemicals in soil

6:00am
Kiwi scientists have found a way to destroy forever chemicals in soil.

Kiwi scientists have found a way to destroy forever chemicals in soil. (Source: 1News)

Kiwi scientists have found a way to destroy forever chemicals in soil.

The toxic substances, which cannot break down on their own, are believed to contribute to a number of health problems, including reproductive disorders and cancer.

The manmade chemicals have been used in a range of products – from furniture and non-stick pans to firefighting foam – over the last 80 years due to its resistance to water, oil and heat.

Now, scientists here have found a way to eradicate the toxic particles, also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Contaminated soil is placed into a machine along with small stainless steel balls.

"The balls speed around so fast, with the contaminated soil in there as well, that it leads to these very intense collision points," Environmental Decontamination Ltd's Kapish Gobindlal told 1News.

The soil was provided by the New Zealand Defence Force, after it was found on five of its bases which had used the firefighting foam in the 1980s and '90s for firefighting and training exercises.

The chemicals can also seep into groundwater used for drinking.

An environmental engineering associate professor at the University of Auckland, Lokesh Padhye, said "some of these PFAS can have a lot of adverse impacts on our organs, including thyroids, liver function, kidney and so on".

"Some of them, at high concentrations, have been found to be cancer-causing."

In a report, released last month, the Environmental Protection Authority found the chemicals at very low levels in 15 of the 130 groundwater wells tested around the country.

The EPA's general manager for hazardous substances and new organisms, Chris Hill, said the report "has not raised any particular causes for concern, which is good news".

"In other countries, contamination of PFAS in groundwater can be quite widespread," he said.

Gobindlal said in comparison, the US has identified nearly 3000 sites contaminated with forever chemicals, which "equates to a number in the millions of tonnes of soil that needs treatment".

The project, which is funded privately and through government innovation grants, is now expanding to address the need.

Currently, the machines can only process up to 25 grams of soil.

Larger-scale machines are now being built at a development facility in West Auckland, which will allow them to process up to 2 tonnes of soil in one hour.

The machines will then be put into practice, with the hopes of being used worldwide.

New ZealandScienceEnvironment

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wildlife tour plans pulled after concerns for Hector's dolphins

Wildlife tour plans pulled after concerns for Hector's dolphins

Christchurch company Jet Junkies applied to run jet ski-propelled boat tours to view marine mammals including the nationally vulnerable species.

7:45am

Unravelling mystery of those small holes on the front of your shirt

Unravelling mystery of those small holes on the front of your shirt

Fair Go investigates what the annoying little holes on the front of your tops are, how they got there, and how you can stop it happening.

Fri, Aug 11

4:12

Kiwi return to Wellington's Karori after 150-year absence

Kiwi return to Wellington's Karori after 150-year absence

Thu, Aug 10

Kinanomics: Kina causing ecosystem havoc could bring economic joy

Kinanomics: Kina causing ecosystem havoc could bring economic joy

Wed, Aug 9

3:01

Destruction of Whangārei mangrove forest angers environmentalists

Destruction of Whangārei mangrove forest angers environmentalists

Wed, Aug 9

Govt to almost triple Hauraki Gulf marine protection areas

Govt to almost triple Hauraki Gulf marine protection areas

Wed, Aug 9

2:37

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

19 mins ago

England's serial offender Owen Farrell red carded again

England's serial offender Owen Farrell red carded again

34 mins ago

Warriors up to third after battling to subdue Tigers in Hamilton

Warriors up to third after battling to subdue Tigers in Hamilton

39 mins ago

Hamilton player wins $1m as Powerball jackpot rises to $37m

Hamilton player wins $1m as Powerball jackpot rises to $37m

8:22am

Enchanter tragedy report a wake-up call for Far North - iwi leader

3:13

Enchanter tragedy report a wake-up call for Far North - iwi leader

7:45am

Wildlife tour plans pulled after concerns for Hector's dolphins

Wildlife tour plans pulled after concerns for Hector's dolphins

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

"There's a reason there's so many underdog sports movies," writes 1News film reviewer Richard Martin.

6:00am

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Owners Daryle and Kim Blackler are closing the doors to their Invercargill store, one of the last vestiges of a once-grand entertainment tradition.

7:41pm

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

3:38pm

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Fri, Aug 11

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Fri, Aug 11