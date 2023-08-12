Property searched amid Palmerston North homicide investigation

A property just outside Palmerston North was searched by police yesterday amid an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man last weekend.

A man was found dead at an address on Highbury's Croydon Ave after reports of gunfire on Sunday, August 6. The shooting is being treated as gang-related.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said a search warrant was carried out at an address just outside of the city yesterday. A specialist police dog team from Wellington helped. It was part of police's response to gang tensions in the Manawatū.

Seven men affiliated with Black Power were found. Grantham said four of them were from out of town.

One was arrested and charged for breach of bail.

Four firearms and a number of other weapons were found and seized.

Grantham said "strong lines of inquiry" are being worked on in relation to "offending" which happened between last Friday through to the Croydon Ave shooting.

"As part of an effort to ease tensions between Mongrel Mob and Black Power, police are continuing to engage with influential members of both groups," Grantham said.

"Police have no tolerance for the violence that played out over last weekend and the community can be reassured that police will hold people to account for unlawful behaviour."