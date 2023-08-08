New Zealand
Vehicle sought in Palmerston North homicide investigation

5:55pm
Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen a white 2005 Nissan Teana, registration HLQ924.

Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle in relation to a fatal shooting in Palmerston North on Sunday.

Officers were called to an address on Croydon Ave in Highbury about 2.35pm to reports of gunfire.

A man was found dead at the scene.

Detective Dave Thompson said police would like to hear from anyone who has seen a white 2005 Nissan Teana, registration HLQ924.

"Police believe this vehicle was in the Croydon Ave area at the time of the shooting, and it was located a short time later on Aranui Road, burnt-out.

"There are a number of roads this vehicle may have taken to get to Aranui Road from the Highbury area, and police would like to hear from anyone that has CCTV which show the roads this vehicle may have travelled on."

Thompson said the car may have been travelling in convoy with at least one other vehicle, and likely to have been travelling at speed.

The man’s body was removed from the scene yesterday and a post-mortem has been completed today.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

