'No suspicious circumstances' in QLD fire that killed dad, 5 boys

The investigation around a fatal house fire on Russell Island in Queensland has failed to find a cause.

The blaze killed 34-year-old Wayne Godinet and his five children on Sunday.

Multiple media outlets report he was trying to rescue his children when he succumbed to the blaze.

The Queensland Police Service today said it’s continuing to investigate, but “extensive investigations to date have failed to identify the cause of the fire.”

“Despite this, no suspicious circumstances have been identified.”

Now that post-mortem examinations are complete, a full report will be prepared for the coroner.

The victims' families have been updated on the situation.