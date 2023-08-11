'I'll try anything' - Terminally ill man paying his community back

A terminally ill Timaru man is looking to pay forward the support he's received since falling sick.

Kyle Rule was diagnosed with bowel cancer about two years ago.

"I originally went to the doctor for something that was not at all related to do with cancer," he told Breakfast this morning.

On his way out the doctor's door, Rule mentioned "another little niggling issue" he was having.

"He said, 'We'll just eliminate the worst possibility first and work from there'," Rule said. "Turns out, it was bowel cancer."

Rule was treated and the tumour was successfully removed — but at a yearly check-up, they found it had spread to his liver and lung.

"It's been inoperable right from then," Rule said. He went to Givealittle, not for treatment but for funeral expenses.

Now that cost is taken care of, Rule wants to give something back to those who helped him.

"It was probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life actually," he said. "I've never wanted anything for free.

"It was bringing me down so much, I was getting in a bad way thinking about what was gonna be happening.

"We were already financially struggling, it was a burden that I didn't want to leave with my wife and children."

Rule "really, really" wants to give back to those who helped him out — in any way he can.

"I've got free time on my hands, I know I can make a difference," he said. "I can't express how much it's changed my outlook on life.

"I want to be able to do anything that's going to make any type of difference in someone's day.

"I'll try anything, I just really want to spread some good. I'd love it.

"It would make me feel good, hopefully it'll make them feel good."

Are you in Timaru with a job that Kyle can help out with? Email breakfast@tvnz.co.nz to get in touch with him.