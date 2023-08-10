New Zealand
Passengers spend night on board Interislander after steering issue

11 mins ago
"There are only a small number of passengers onboard, primarily commercial vehicle drivers. Each was provided a cabin for the night," Interislander said in a statement.

Those on board the Interislander ferry Kaitaki had a much longer voyage than expected after a steering issue led to them spending the night on board.

The problem developed after the vessel left Wellington around 8.30pm yesterday. It returned to the harbour and anchored after developing issues with steering just outside Wellington heads.

It retained full control via backup systems, but the master decided against berthing until tug were available this morning.

"There are only a small number of passengers onboard, primarily commercial vehicle drivers. Each was provided a cabin for the night," Interislander said in a statement.

"Our engineers are working to fix the issue and there will be delays to some sailings today as a result. We are holding this morning’s Aratere sailing so it can take some of the passengers."

Information on sailings can be found on the Interislander website.

