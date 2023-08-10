World
New dingo attack on Australia's popular K'gari/Fraser Island

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
5 mins ago
A dingo on a Fraser Island beach.

A dingo on a Fraser Island beach. (Source: istock.com)

There’s been yet another dingo attack on K’gari/Fraser Island, just weeks after a similar incident.

Australia’s Department of Environment said a woman was bitten on the thigh earlier today.

In a statement, the department said a group of seven adults was approached by two collared dingoes, which began circling them at Eli Creek.

They were scared off when a member of the group threw a stick at them.

However, a few minutes later, they approached a separate woman from behind, biting her as she turned around.

She’s been offered assistance by park rangers and has declined medical treatment.

The Department of Environment’s urging people to be vigilant after a recent string of attacks.

In July this year, a woman was bitten multiple times while jogging along Orchid Beach.

A month earlier, a boy was attacked and held underwater by a dingo.

