Cricket
1News

'I’m a dad first and a lower-order all-rounder second' - Boult's back

By Guy Heveldt, 1News Sport Reporter
2:11pm
Trent Boult playing against England in a T20I in Australia late last year.

Trent Boult playing against England in a T20I in Australia late last year. (Source: Photosport)

It’s been about nine months since Trent Boult played his last game for New Zealand, but very little has changed.

He commands respect, he has an aura about him as a fast bowler and he still has the humour and energy that all made him an integral part of the Black Caps for so long.

Boult, now a freelance T20 franchise specialist, has re-joined the national squad to play the World Cup warm-up series in England next month before, presumably, winging his way with 14 others to India for the 50-over pinnacle beginning in October.

“No difference, but it feels good,” Boult told media at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui today when asked by 1News how it feels being back after not having the silver fern on his chest for so long.

“Nice to be back involved and just excited, really.”

He’s most recently returned from the inaugural edition of the USA’s new Major League Cricket, where he helped the Mumbai Indians New York win the title.

Boult starred in the star-studded competition, leading the wicket takers with 22 scalps at an average of just 10.35

Looking back on the decision, Boult’s happy with the call he made.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make just over a year ago to move away from the New Zealand cricket bubble, in a way. I never wanted it to be about New Zealand or franchise cricket, I just respected the fact that my career’s so long and just tried to make the most out of my remaining years as a bowler,” the 34-year-old said.

Trent Boult playing for the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings in the IPL this year.

Trent Boult playing for the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings in the IPL this year. (Source: Photosport)

“I’m definitely as hungry as ever to represent the country and hopefully do something special with the guys over the next couple of months.”

The move was about “making the most of everything” he could and getting new experiences. Playing alongside T20 icons has been beneficial, particularly West Indian Kieron Pollard.

“(He) needs no introduction he’s a guy who was one of the stars of West Indies cricket and following his dreams as a T20 cricketer but you know those guys are very experienced and they’re very passionate about the game.

"Those things are two things that you can’t buy in a way and that’s experience and just the ability to stand up in big moments and that’s probably my focus over the next couple of months to use that experience and stand up and do something good for New Zealand.”

His love for playing for the Black Caps remains clear.

“I still respect the international game immensely and it plays a big role in any kid trying to come through and play cricket as a dream and the ODI World Cup is still the pinnacle in my opinion.. I’m just thinking about lifting something pretty shiny that we were pretty close to four years ago so that’s the focus.”

As for if it’s the World Cup then taking his talents around the globe as a T20 specialist still or returning on a full-time NZ Cricket contract, Boult evaded it like a top-order batsman ducking a bouncer.

“I don’t know, I’m a dad first and a lower-order all-rounder second.”

He’s been away for a while, but not much has changed with Trent Boult.

CricketBlack Caps

SHARE ME

More Stories

Black Caps considering naming injured Williamson for World Cup

Black Caps considering naming injured Williamson for World Cup

Coach Gary Stead said Williamson’s selection, even if he had to miss matches, is “something we are talking about".

9:20pm

'A domestic battler': Daryl Mitchell on who he is as a cricketer

'A domestic battler': Daryl Mitchell on who he is as a cricketer

Black Cap Daryl Mitchell tells Scotty Stevenson about why he dissects his performance in every game and why he sees himself as "a domestic battler".

Sat, Aug 5

Kane Williamson back in the nets 'with bat in hand'

Kane Williamson back in the nets 'with bat in hand'

Wed, Aug 2

Jamieson back and full of motivation for Black Caps, World Cup

Jamieson back and full of motivation for Black Caps, World Cup

Wed, Jul 19

2:14

Black Caps to host Aussies for Test series in free-to-air summer

Black Caps to host Aussies for Test series in free-to-air summer

Tue, Jul 18

Stead retained as NZC reject splitting Black Caps coaching role

Stead retained as NZC reject splitting Black Caps coaching role

Tue, Jul 11

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

23 mins ago

Seven NZ ambulances arrive in Ukraine after epic journey

Seven NZ ambulances arrive in Ukraine after epic journey

41 mins ago

Vic mushroom deaths: Beef wellington reportedly served at lunch

1:41

Vic mushroom deaths: Beef wellington reportedly served at lunch

44 mins ago

LIVE: Christopher Luxon speaks with media

LIVE: Christopher Luxon speaks with media

46 mins ago

Dickason thought 'kindest thing was for them to check out' - defence expert

Dickason thought 'kindest thing was for them to check out' - defence expert

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

The singer – whose career was resurrected by the 2012 Oscar-winning Searching for Sugar Man documentary – passed away weeks after his birthday.

1 min ago

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Their lawyer told Page Six the new allegations are of a "sexually charged environment" and failure to pay employees.

1:22pm

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

12:04pm

Teen influencer Lil Tay dies aged 14

Teen influencer Lil Tay dies aged 14

9:05am

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

5:00am