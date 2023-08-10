'I’m a dad first and a lower-order all-rounder second' - Boult's back

It’s been about nine months since Trent Boult played his last game for New Zealand, but very little has changed.

He commands respect, he has an aura about him as a fast bowler and he still has the humour and energy that all made him an integral part of the Black Caps for so long.

Boult, now a freelance T20 franchise specialist, has re-joined the national squad to play the World Cup warm-up series in England next month before, presumably, winging his way with 14 others to India for the 50-over pinnacle beginning in October.

“No difference, but it feels good,” Boult told media at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui today when asked by 1News how it feels being back after not having the silver fern on his chest for so long.

“Nice to be back involved and just excited, really.”

He’s most recently returned from the inaugural edition of the USA’s new Major League Cricket, where he helped the Mumbai Indians New York win the title.

Boult starred in the star-studded competition, leading the wicket takers with 22 scalps at an average of just 10.35

Looking back on the decision, Boult’s happy with the call he made.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make just over a year ago to move away from the New Zealand cricket bubble, in a way. I never wanted it to be about New Zealand or franchise cricket, I just respected the fact that my career’s so long and just tried to make the most out of my remaining years as a bowler,” the 34-year-old said.

Trent Boult playing for the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings in the IPL this year. (Source: Photosport)

“I’m definitely as hungry as ever to represent the country and hopefully do something special with the guys over the next couple of months.”

The move was about “making the most of everything” he could and getting new experiences. Playing alongside T20 icons has been beneficial, particularly West Indian Kieron Pollard.

“(He) needs no introduction he’s a guy who was one of the stars of West Indies cricket and following his dreams as a T20 cricketer but you know those guys are very experienced and they’re very passionate about the game.

"Those things are two things that you can’t buy in a way and that’s experience and just the ability to stand up in big moments and that’s probably my focus over the next couple of months to use that experience and stand up and do something good for New Zealand.”

His love for playing for the Black Caps remains clear.

“I still respect the international game immensely and it plays a big role in any kid trying to come through and play cricket as a dream and the ODI World Cup is still the pinnacle in my opinion.. I’m just thinking about lifting something pretty shiny that we were pretty close to four years ago so that’s the focus.”

As for if it’s the World Cup then taking his talents around the globe as a T20 specialist still or returning on a full-time NZ Cricket contract, Boult evaded it like a top-order batsman ducking a bouncer.

“I don’t know, I’m a dad first and a lower-order all-rounder second.”

He’s been away for a while, but not much has changed with Trent Boult.