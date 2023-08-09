Trent Boult returns to Black Caps for ODI series against England

Trent Boult is in line to play his first one day international in almost a year after being included in the 15-strong squad to play England next month which also features the ODI return of Kyle Jamieson following a back injury.

And in more positive news for the Black Caps, Kane Williamson will link up with the side in England to train and continue his rehabilitation on his knee following surgery in April.

It appears that Williamson is on track to play some part in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India in October.

Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham will miss the four-game series as they await the births of their first children, while Ish Sodhi is also returning home after the T20I series against England to spend time with his family.

Tom Latham will lead the ODI squad against England, the team’s penultimate series before the World Cup.

Michael Bracewell remains unavailable for selection as he continues to recover following surgery on his ruptured Achilles in June.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said: “England has been an impressive white ball side for quite some time and we’re excited to be taking them on at home on the eve of the World Cup."

“It should be a really competitive series and I know the group will be looking forward to returning to play at the likes of The Oval and Lord’s once again.”

Stead acknowledged the return of Boult and Jamieson who had tread different paths back to the team. Boult has been unavailable after not signing a central contract in order to play overseas.

“We’re delighted to include Kyle in this squad alongside his earlier selection for the T20 squads to play the UAE and England.

“He’s been working extremely hard on his rehabilitation following back surgery and we’re looking forward to seeing him back playing on the international stage.

“It’s also great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup in India.”

Stead said the 15-player squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India would be named in early September, with the exact date still to be confirmed.

The Black Caps' final ODI series ahead of the World Cup will be a three-game series in Bangladesh in late September.

Black Caps ODI squad v England: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Black Caps v England – ODI Schedule (Sept 8 – 1st ODI v England – Sofia Gardens (Cardiff), Sept 10 – 2nd ODI v England – The Ageas Bowl (Southampton), Sept 13 – 3rd ODI v England – The Oval (London), Sept 15 – 4th ODI v England – Lord’s (London).

Meanwhile, pace-bowlers Blair Tickner and Ben Lister have been called into the Black Caps T20I squad to play the UAE next week, after Henry Shipley and Lockie Ferguson were withdrawn.

Canterbury all-rounder Shipley was ruled out of the tour after sustaining a back-injury while playing for Sussex in the UK and will undergo further assessment back here in New Zealand.

Auckland Aces speedster Ferguson is a late signing by the Welsh Fire for The Hundred where he will join 10 of his Black Caps T20 teammates already confirmed for the 100-ball competition this month.

Black Caps T20 squad for UAE and England: Tim Southee (c), Finn Allen (Eng), Adi Ashok (UAE), Chad Bowes (UAE), Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (UAE), Devon Conway (Eng), Lockie Ferguson (Eng), Dean Foxcroft (UAE), Matt Henry (Eng), Ben Lister (UAE), Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie (UAE), Adam Milne (Eng), Daryl Mitchell (Eng), Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (Eng), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi (Eng), Blair Tickner (UAE), Will Young (UAE).

Black Caps T20 tour schedule (Aug 17 – 1st T20I v UAE – Dubai, Aug 19 – 2nd T20I v UAE – Dubai, Aug 20 – 3rd T20I v UAE – Dubai, Aug 25 – warm-up T20 – Worcester, Aug 27 – warm-up T20 – Bristol, Aug 30 – 1st T20I v England – Durham, Sept 1 – 2nd T20I v England – Manchester, Sept 3 – 3rd T20I v England – Birmingham, Sept 5 – 4th T20I v England – Nottingham)