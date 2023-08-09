New Zealand
More snow on way for South Island after chilly night across NZ

10:49am
(Source: 1News)

Snow is forecast for parts of the South Island today after a chilly night for much of the country.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the coldest overnight temperatures in the North Island were -6.5C in Eastern Rangitaiki and -2.4C in Masterton.

In the South Island, the temperature in Tekapo dropped to -5.8C and -5.6C in Mt Cook.

James said the cold snap was due to rigid air moving in from the Southern Ocean.

"[This] means there is a meaning cold start to the night, and with largely cloud free skies what little warmth remains in the ground can radiate out very quickly."

He added: "Cold continues through this week, along with some snow too — a front brings colder air tonight along with a decent dose of moisture."

Heavy snow watches have been been issued for parts of Buller, Canterbury, Marlborough, Otago, Fiordland and Southland.

A number of road snow fall warnings are also in place for parts of both islands.

