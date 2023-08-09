Politics
1News

Schools 'don't need Luxon's permission' to ban phones - Hipkins

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
1:12pm

(Source: 1News)

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has hit back at a National Party policy to ban cell phones at schools, saying it would be central government overreach.

This morning, National announced the policy, which leader Christopher Luxon said would help lift students' declining achievement levels.

The ban would apply to all schools — primary, intermediate, and secondary — and they could decide how to practically enforce it.

Parents and guardians would be able to contact children via the school office, and cell phones could only be used in class for an educational purpose part of schoolwork.

There would be some exemptions, such as for health or learning challenges reasons.

However, Hipkins said schools already had the ability to ban cell phones and/or their use in schools.

"They don't need Christopher Luxon's permission to do that. Many schools do that already.

National leader Christopher Luxon.

National leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

"Parents who run school boards of trustees are in the best position to make decisions for their school in terms of what's practically implementable."

He said he "fully supported" schools who did opt for the bans.

"Those decisions are rightly left with school boards of trustees... they can make their own decisions, they don't need central government dictating to them what they should be doing and how they should be doing it."

Earlier, Education Minister Jan Tinetti, a former school principal, said a "Government-ordered national ban" was unnecessary, and showed "a lack of understanding of how schools operate in New Zealand".

Meanwhile, the president of the Secondary Principals' Association and Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillaut said the plan was unworkable and unnecessary.

"A piece of legislation that bans [phones] won't instantly stop [inappropriate use] overnight, it will create conflict, it will create a legal requirement for us to confiscate rather than to educate and train students on how to use things appropriately."

New ZealandPoliticsEducationYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

A new report found rent prices are increasing at a faster rate than inflation.

16 mins ago

2:05

Govt to almost triple Hauraki Gulf marine protection areas

Govt to almost triple Hauraki Gulf marine protection areas

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the gulf is "an absolute treasure" and needs to be protected for the enjoyment of future generations.

10:32am

Differences between National, ACT under the microscope

Differences between National, ACT under the microscope

6:34pm

2:12

No FIFA Women's World Cup in NZ under ACT cuts - Robertson

No FIFA Women's World Cup in NZ under ACT cuts - Robertson

4:33pm

ACT: 100% renewable electricity 'a dumb idea'

ACT: 100% renewable electricity 'a dumb idea'

Tue, Aug 8

Ministers should be able to override health regulatory bodies - ACT

Ministers should be able to override health regulatory bodies - ACT

Tue, Aug 8

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Five injured in 'serious' two-vehicle crash in Waikato

Five injured in 'serious' two-vehicle crash in Waikato

16 mins ago

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

2:05

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

28 mins ago

Yanfei Bao: Police not searching today, working through inquiries

Yanfei Bao: Police not searching today, working through inquiries

37 mins ago

Infamous Colombian drug kingpin jailed, apologises for crimes

Infamous Colombian drug kingpin jailed, apologises for crimes

52 mins ago

Off-duty Auckland cop drunkenly smashed supermarket window

Off-duty Auckland cop drunkenly smashed supermarket window

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada went public with her alopecia struggles back in 2018, admitting that it had been a "terrifying" experience for her.

11:33am

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The sentence brings an end to a dramatic trial that created a cultural firestorm in the hip-hop community.

10:37am

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

5:57am

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

5:00am

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Tue, Aug 8