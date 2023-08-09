Auckland trains resume after vehicle hits bridge

Trains on Auckland's Southern Line have resumed service after a "substantial disruption" when a vehicle hit a railway bridge near Ellerslie, and a "track fault" was identified in the Parnell tunnel.

Following the collision, KiwiRail teams inspected the bridge and confirmed: "It is safe to resume running trains along the Southern Line".

The line is operating to all stations but with delays and some possible cancellations.

"The first Southern Line train to Papakura departed Britomart/Waitematā Station at 6.22pm, and our train crews are working to restore services across the network as quickly as possible this evening," Auckland Transport said.

Eastern Line services are continuing to run between Ōtāhuhu and Manukau only for the remainder of the evening. Trains will arrive around every 45 minutes.

"There will continue to be some delays and cancellations across the network this evening, so our teams are asking for passengers’ patience and understanding as we do our best work to get people home safely tonight.

"Auckland Transport does not expect any train services tomorrow to be affected as a result of this afternoon’s incidents."

AT has advised Aucklanders to check the AT mobile app or journey planner tool and to consider alternate travel options or delaying their trips this evening.