Yanfei Bao's husband issues heartfelt message to Kiwis

The husband of missing Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao has a simple message for Kiwis: "Go home tonight and tell all those you hold dear that you love and cherish them."

It's been two weeks since the 44-year-old mother and real estate agent went missing while door knocking on Vickerys Road in Wigram. She hasn't been seen since.

A man has been charged with her kidnapping and police are treating the case as a homicide investigation.

Today, search teams will resume their work on the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere as water levels have dropped.

Police are still seeking sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration DPH101, particularly on Thursday 20 July.

Today, Bao's family had a statement released on their behalf by police.

"The family of Yanfei Bao would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to their family, friends and the general public for the outpouring of kind words and unwavering support following the disappearance of their beloved wife and mother.

"The love and compassion displayed by fellow New Zealanders has been truly humbling, and the Bao family cannot express how grateful they are for all the generous donations made through ‘Givealittle’.

"This generosity will help ease the burden on their family during these trying times.

"In their time of crisis, the Bao family would also like to express their sincere appreciation to the Police for their invaluable support and relentless dedication in the search for their missing loved one, Yanfei.

"The family urges anyone with information that could assist the police in locating Yanfei to come forward as soon as possible.

"Their only desire is to have her returned to them, so they can find closure and begin the grieving process.

"Amid this harrowing experience, the Bao family encourages everyone to cherish their loved ones and express their feelings openly.

"Yanfei’s husband Paul Gooch urges people to 'go home tonight and tell all those you hold dear that you love and cherish them'.

"The family of Yanfei Bao wishes to thank each and every person who has shown support during this challenging time.

"Your acts of kindness have given them strength, and they remain hopeful for Yanfei’s return."