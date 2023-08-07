Palmerston North fatal shooting 'gang-related' - police

A fatal shooting at a Palmerston North address yesterday is being treated as "gang-related", police announced this afternoon.

Officers were called to an address on Croydon Ave in Highbury about 2.35pm on Sunday to reports of gunfire.

A man was found dead at the scene.

Cordons remain in place at the property as a homicide investigation is carried out.

"We acknowledge that there have been reports of gang tension in the Manawatū area," Inspector Ross Grantham, Manawatū Area Commander said.

"Additional police staff from both inside the Manawatū Area and the wider Central District have been deployed to Palmerston North to assist with high visibility patrols, to provide reassurance to the Palmerston North community.

"Police have no tolerance for the violence that played out over the weekend and we’re working hard to find those involved and hold them to account."

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 105.