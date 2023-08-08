Michaela Foster opens up on dream 2023 and dad's World Cup chase

It's been a whirlwind year for Michaela Foster.

This time last year she was playing amateur football, on the verge of a scholarship contract with the Wellington Phoenix, before staking a claim in New Zealand's 2023 FIFA World Cup squad.

Despite not getting on the field due to tactical and injury reasons at the World Cup, she's stoked with how her year has gone.

"It is a bit crazy to see everything I've achieved in the last 12 months and I've finally got a bit of down time to sit back and reflect on that and also get excited for this upcoming season," Foster said.

She hasn't ruled out returning to her minimum wage supermarket job next season, despite her more than $50,000 World Cup involvement bonus.

“To be honest with you, I’m actually thinking about it. Just to get away from football. It’s nice to have some different people around you, but I’m hoping to get more into the coaching side of things, I don’t know if I will have time," Foster said.

"It's been an amazing journey but I know it's just the start for me and I'm ready to keep going."

The defender started all 18 of the Phoenix's games last season in the women's A-League, becoming the team's top assister and joint-top goal contributor.

Her set-piece and crossing skills, combined with her positional versatility, made her a unique asset for the Ferns and Phoenix.

"I'm a versatile player, whether it's left-back or maybe get to be pushed further up who knows I'd love to keep experiencing being used in a versatile way left foot, right foot on set pieces," Foster said.

"That's what I love to do, I love to assist and see people score, that's my favourite part of the game."

It's a style she's incorporated from one of her favourite players from her beloved club Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"Even in play, not just dead ball, how he can hit a ball diagonally and hit it perfectly to a striker's feet is incredible and I love watching him play, so if I can be half as good as he can hitting a ball like that, then that's what I want to be."

Merseyside is also something that's been able to bring the 24-year-old, and her Everton supporting father, Ian Foster, together over the years.

The All Blacks coach was on hand to see Michaela make her international debut earlier this year, and now she hopes to return the favour in France at the Rugby World Cup.

"Hopefully. It's not ideal timing with pre-season but I've got chats of that happening in the works.

"I know my mum is going over there which is cool, so I'm hoping I can join her but it's been a busy year for the Foster family!"