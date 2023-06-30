Football
Watch: Proud dad Ian Foster quizzed on best World Cup jersey

3:48pm
The Fosters pose for a photo after Michaela Foster's selection to the Football Ferns' World Cup squad.

He was at Eden Park simply as a proud dad today, but for a brief moment Ian Foster had to put his All Blacks coach hat back on for a light-hearted, but potentially hairy moment, with team sponsors in mind.

Foster had the rare experience of being at the back of the room today as he watched his daughter Michaela be named in the Football Ferns' 23-strong squad for next month's FIFA World Cup on home soil.

As the All Blacks trained out at Mt Smart Stadium, Foster took time out to be with wife Leigh as they presented Michaela with her Football Ferns broach after being named by coach Jitka Klimkova at today's ceremony across town.

"It's huge," Michaela told 1News shortly after the ceremony.

"To be apart of this squad who get to represent New Zealand at home is a huge honour.

"And to have mum and dad here is extra special."

It completed a whirlwind 12 months for the 24-year-old defender, who said she didn't see the World Cup on her horizon a year ago.

"Twelve months ago I was just enjoying football and trying to make it into the Phoenix to get pro," she said.

"I just focused on each step as it came and it's been my luck this year a bit and grabbed each opportunity as it came."

The Football Ferns pose with their jerseys after the World Cup selection announcement at Eden Park.

An "incredibly proud" Foster said he's given his daughter "lots of advice" over the years to help her progress but rather smartly, she's listened to her mum instead.

"I'm a dad and she's a daughter so that's the relationship," he grinned.

"I've chipped away with things I've learned about sport but she's taught me a lot too about how she's gone about things.

"It's her journey and it's great to be along for the ride."

Foster noted the sporting stars had aligned for him potentially next month with the Football Ferns' first World Cup match against 1995 world champions Norway taking place during the All Blacks' bye week in the Rugby Championship.

"We've bought our tickets to Eden Park," he said.

"So we'll go get a hot dog and a drink and just sit there and just love watching this team represent this country."

World Cup kit chaos

As part of today's ceremony, players were given their FIFA World Cup jerseys for photos with family ahead of the tournament.

The Football Ferns unveiled their kit in April with teamwear sponsor Nike incorporating a silver fern design into the kit.

Similarly, the All Blacks unveiled their Rugby World Cup jersey earlier this week with their jersey sponsor Adidas which also included a silver fern design.

Football Ferns midfielder Annalie Longo was proud to show off her jersey after being named today and with the All Blacks coach in earshot of her interview with 1News, cheekily said she'd be happy to find out which one Foster thinks is better.

With that said, she took the 1News mic and headed over to Foster for a "really important question".

"Which shirt do you think is better - the All Blacks or the Football Ferns?"

Foster then took Longo's jersey for a closer inspection, buying himself some time to frame an answer that wouldn't get him into any trouble.

"I've just got to be a little bit careful with what I say - different brands," he said as he sported Adidas casual wear.

"But that looks stunning."

Foster then said he was simply excited to watch them play.

11 mins ago

Queenstown's new Skyline gondola launches

Queenstown's new Skyline gondola launches

36 mins ago

Virgin galactic blasts off with first commercial flight

Virgin galactic blasts off with first commercial flight

36 mins ago

'Not so windy' Wellington? Capital enjoys unusually calm autumn

'Not so windy' Wellington? Capital enjoys unusually calm autumn

4:50pm

Kevin Costner says ex wants $400k in child support for plastic surgery

Kevin Costner says ex wants $400k in child support for plastic surgery

4:19pm

Petrol stations slammed as Govt fuel subsidy comes to an end

0:54

Petrol stations slammed as Govt fuel subsidy comes to an end

4:19pm

Wozniacki returning to tennis three years after retiring

Wozniacki returning to tennis three years after retiring
