Environment
1News

ACT: 100% renewable electricity 'a dumb idea'

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
2:51pm
ACT leader David Seymour.

ACT leader David Seymour. (Source: Getty)

The ACT Party says working towards 100% renewable electricity is a "dumb idea" which would "push power prices up for little environmental gain".

It comes after the Government announced it would collaborate with BlackRock - an American multinational investment company - to create a $2 billion climate infrastructure investment fund.

The fund would be aimed at helping New Zealand become one of the first countries in the world to reach 100% renewable energy.

But ACT leader David Seymour said New Zealanders didn't want to be "subject to a 'world first' climate change experiment that will mean the government micromanages their lives”.

“This is an issue of values. Labour says we want to control your lives. We’ll tell you what kind of fuels to use, tell you what kind of car to drive, tell you how long your showers should be.

“Effectively banning people from using fossil fuels is virtue signalling on a global scale using other people’s money."

He said ACT's position was "you can use cheap and effective fossil fuels if you want and you’ll pay for them through the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)".

“100% renewables is a dumb idea anyway. The Interim Climate Change Commission said the plan to transition to 100% renewable electricity by 2035 would push power prices up for little environmental gain."

Seymour said the "real reason" it was difficult to invest and develop new energy sources in New Zealand was "red tape and regulation".

“The Overseas Investment Act – the most onerous foreign investment law in the developed world – stops people from investing in the first place.

“If overseas investors do get in the door, the 900-page RMA stops them from developing anything.

“Then there are archaic restrictions on genetic modification that prevents scientific innovation."

Seymour said ACT's climate policy would "tie New Zealand’s emission cap to our trading partners’ emissions, allow people to make their own choices in view of the carbon price that creates, and ensure political durability by giving all New Zealanders a stake in the ETS as recipients of a carbon tax credit".

The party also wanted to "ditch" the Zero Carbon Act and the Climate Change Commission.

“There’s no point being a world leader if the country is bankrupted in the process."

Earlier, National leader Christopher Luxon said the National Party welcomed BlackRock's investment, but there remained challenges with timely consenting for infrastructure.

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023EnvironmentClimate Change

SHARE ME

More Stories

No FIFA Women's World Cup in NZ under ACT cuts - Robertson

No FIFA Women's World Cup in NZ under ACT cuts - Robertson

The Finance Minister says it would also mean no space industry nor game development sector.

8 mins ago

Ministers should be able to override health regulatory bodies - ACT

Ministers should be able to override health regulatory bodies - ACT

The party's health spokeswoman and deputy leader Brooke van Velden says the health system is "on life support".

1:00pm

Piggery effluent pollutes Waikato stream - council

Piggery effluent pollutes Waikato stream - council

9:41am

Large sperm whale traditionally harvested, buried off Far North coast

Large sperm whale traditionally harvested, buried off Far North coast

5:00am

2:40

Public can have 'confidence' Govt 'doing something' about crime - Hipkins

Public can have 'confidence' Govt 'doing something' about crime - Hipkins

5:07pm

Suspected roaming dogs maul six kiwi in Northland in two weeks

Suspected roaming dogs maul six kiwi in Northland in two weeks

Mon, Aug 7

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

No FIFA Women's World Cup in NZ under ACT cuts - Robertson

No FIFA Women's World Cup in NZ under ACT cuts - Robertson

14 mins ago

Man arrested after fatal shooting at Auckland reserve

Man arrested after fatal shooting at Auckland reserve

17 mins ago

SFO to investigate use of targeted Govt funding on flood recovery

SFO to investigate use of targeted Govt funding on flood recovery

26 mins ago

Passengers endure 10-hour flight to nowhere as Niger closes airspace

Passengers endure 10-hour flight to nowhere as Niger closes airspace

35 mins ago

Murder of two FBI agents leads to Australian IT paedophile busts

Murder of two FBI agents leads to Australian IT paedophile busts

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

The former The Smiths frontman hit headlines recently after lambasting those paying tribute to Sinead O'Connor.

1:26pm

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Bryan Randall died on Sunday after a private three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

10:21am

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

5:00am

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Mon, Aug 7

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Mon, Aug 7