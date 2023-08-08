Environment
Why Christopher Luxon welcomes the Govt's 'net zero' fund

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
12:40pm
National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says his party welcomes the Government's announcement an American multinational investment company will invest $2 billion in a "first of its kind" climate infrastructure fund.

The fund, the 'net zero' fund, is aimed at helping New Zealand become one of the first countries in the world to reach 100% renewable energy.

Today while on a visit to a school in Hamilton, Luxon said his party "really welcome that investment".

"It underscores exactly what we've been saying, which is that the world is awash with investment opportunities for companies and funds that actually want to invest in renewable energy.

"I think the major challenge we've observed with this government is around consenting. So it's fantastic, the investment is up to being made in New Zealand, we fully support it."

He said it was "good for New Zealand".

"It's exactly what we've observed as well, there are massive pension funds and sovereign wealth funds that want to make investments in renewable energy in particular.

"But again, here's the story, you can build a wind farm in two years but it's taking eight years to consent it here in New Zealand.

"What's unclear here is actually the consenting process that actually speeds up the development of renewable energy projects. And that's what we've been focused on."

Luxon said 100% renewable electricity had to be New Zealand's goal.

"What we're focused on is making sure we can double the amount of renewable energy in this country. That it becomes abundant, that we can make the transition through transportation and through manufacturing."

The Government and BlackRock will work together on the fund, which a Government statement said would accelerate green energy options like solar, wind, green hydrogen and battery storage to fuel a low emissions economy.

