'Steely Stan': New Wild West-themed rail safety campaign launched

KiwiRail and TrackSAFE have launched a new campaign, bringing a Wild West theme to the issue of safety around trains.

Steely Stan, the face of the campaign, has a catchphrase: "Steely Stare. Steely Stare. All clear!"

It comes after 40 vehicles or people collided with trains across the national rail network in the year to 30 June.

There were 305 near misses on top of that, a KiwiRail statement said.

And 10 people died in collisions with trains over the past year.

"Collisions with trains are unforgiving," KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy said.

"The average freight train weighs well over 1000 tonnes and cannot swerve to avoid a person or vehicle or stop quickly.

"Our locomotive engineers can blow the horn and put on the emergency brakes, but there is often little else they can do."

He said that caution and vigilance are key when approaching rail level crossings.

And the number of near misses at level crossings has continued to rise, he added.

"One second more and a near miss could be a collision – resulting in serious injury or death," Reidy said.

A Steely Stan poster. (Source: Supplied)

"People just can't afford to take that risk. It's also deeply troubling to see that all of the collisions and close to 80 per cent of near misses at level crossings were at crossings that already have flashing lights, bells or barrier arms."

TrackSAFE NZ manager Megan Drayton echoed the message.

"This is about saving people's lives," she said. "In today's high-pressure environment, we know people can switch off at more grim warnings. Behavioural science tells us people are more likely to do the right thing when they are being watched.

"This is why we are introducing a new role model for this year's Rail Safety Week.

"Steely Stan will demonstrate the correct behaviour around crossings, and then keep a 'helpful' eye on everyone.

"He's promoting a simple message: 'Steely Stare. Steely Stare. All clear'."

A profile of the character on the KiwiRail website reads: "Some say Steely Stan resides deep in the Remutaka Ranges.

"Others swear he's a Mt Eden local. The man's a mystery.

"As part of Rail Safety Week 2023, role model Steely Stan will champion taking a good look to both the left and right before crossing."