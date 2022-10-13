One person dead after crash involving car, train in Waikato

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a train near Matamata in Waikato this morning.

Police said the crash occurred at the railway tracks on State Highway 27 shortly before 10am.

The highway is closed near Puketutu Rd and motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency services respond.

Earlier, police said in a statement that "the northern diversion for motorists will be at Firth St and Hinuera Rd".

"The southern diversion will be at Hopkins Rd and Hinuera Rd."

St John sent one ambulance and one rapid response unit to the scene.