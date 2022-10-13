One person dead after crash involving car, train in Waikato

Source: 1News

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a train near Matamata in Waikato this morning.

A police car (file picture).

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police said the crash occurred at the railway tracks on State Highway 27 shortly before 10am.

The highway is closed near Puketutu Rd and motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency services respond.

Earlier, police said in a statement that "the northern diversion for motorists will be at Firth St and Hinuera Rd".

"The southern diversion will be at Hopkins Rd and Hinuera Rd."

St John sent one ambulance and one rapid response unit to the scene.

New ZealandAccidentsHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Meghan Markle in 'dire state' when Prince Harry found her a therapist

2

Watch: Mid-air brawl breaks out on Aus Jetstar flight

3

Jetstar 'misleading passengers' about flight rights - Consumer

4

Microplastics discovered in human breast milk raises alarm

5

One person dead after crash involving car, train in Waikato

Latest Stories

Stokes denies boundary with stunning aerial effort near ropes

Cow dies after being struck by cars on Auckland motorway

Jetstar 'misleading passengers' about flight rights - Consumer

Fijiana admit getting 'bored' in RWC thrashing from England

Orlando Bloom endured 'dark time' after near-death experience

Related Stories

Cow dies after being struck by cars on Auckland motorway

Family-owned Waikato blueberry farm's crops wiped out by frosts

One dead, one hospitalised after fall from ute in Hawke's Bay

'Malicious actors' upload GP patient data to internet