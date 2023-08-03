New Zealand
11-year-old girl killed by train while riding bike named

7:45pm
Police at scene of Mount Maunganui train accident.

Police at scene of Mount Maunganui train accident.

An 11-year-old girl who was killed by a train in Mount Maunganui earlier this week has now been named.

"She was Jorga-Ray Smith, 11, of Mount Maunganui," police said in a statement.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Hewletts Rd just before 3pm on Monday. Police said the incident involved the train and a cyclist.

"Police extend our sympathies to her loved ones," a spokesperson said today.

"Her death has been referred to the coroner."

Mt Maunganui Intermediate School is near the rail crossing.

Principal Melissa Nelson told Stuff it was "a tragic accident" which happened when the girl was biking home from school.

Smith was a "happy, connected, much-loved member of their class and school", she said.

"The loss of a child is an unimaginable tragedy and our hearts and love go out to the family affected by this loss."

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

1:27

