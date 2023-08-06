New Zealand
1News

Person dies after Palmerston North shooting, offender sought

5:12pm
Officers were called to an address on Croydon Ave in Highbury about 2.35pm.

Officers were called to an address on Croydon Ave in Highbury about 2.35pm. (Source: 1News)

A man has died after a firearm was reportedly discharged at an address in Palmerston North this afternoon.

Officers were called to an address on Croydon Ave in Highbury about 2.35pm.

"Initial reports suggest one person has been injured," a police spokesperson said earlier.

"The offender has left the scene and police are working to locate them.

"Cordons are in place and police ask the public to avoid the area while staff work at the scene."

About 5pm, police confirmed the man died at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender. A homicide investigation has now been launched," police said.

"Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident."

Anyone who can help is urged to call 105.

A St John spokesperson earlier said one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and an operations manager responded to the incident.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeManawatu-Wanganui

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man dies of injuries after disorder incident in Auckland

Man dies of injuries after disorder incident in Auckland

The man appeared at Auckland Hospital with gunshot wounds following an incident at Taurima Reserve, in Point England.

9:16pm

Man sought in relation to fatal Queen St shooting

Man sought in relation to fatal Queen St shooting

Two men were critically injured following reports of a fight on the corner of Queen St and Fort St around 11.30pm on Thursday.

Sat, Aug 5

Person dead after being swept off rocks along Raglan coast

Person dead after being swept off rocks along Raglan coast

Sat, Aug 5

Akl councillor wary of violent crime increase after Queen St shooting

Akl councillor wary of violent crime increase after Queen St shooting

Sat, Aug 5

'Stop being so polite about it', family violence expert says

'Stop being so polite about it', family violence expert says

Sat, Aug 5

3:23

Police seek assistance from public after Whakatāne smash and grab

Police seek assistance from public after Whakatāne smash and grab

Fri, Aug 4

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Young Māori physicist seeking to harness power of the stars

18:51

Young Māori physicist seeking to harness power of the stars

35 mins ago

Kim Jong Un tours weapons factories, vows to boost war readiness

Kim Jong Un tours weapons factories, vows to boost war readiness

7:04pm

Friends of Kiwi golfer Step Up to fight leukaemia

0:42

Friends of Kiwi golfer Step Up to fight leukaemia

6:36pm

Skiers warned to stay vigilant after Remarkables avalanche

1:54

Skiers warned to stay vigilant after Remarkables avalanche

6:20pm

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

1:38

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

6:00am

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Possessions of the former Queen frontman, including a grand piano, costumes and handwritten lyrics, are set to go under the hammer next month.

6:20pm

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

The Broadway star had been battling a long illness and was living in a hospice up until his death this week, his family have revealed.

8:50am

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

6:00am

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

9:56pm

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Sat, Aug 5