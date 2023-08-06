Person dies after Palmerston North shooting, offender sought

A man has died after a firearm was reportedly discharged at an address in Palmerston North this afternoon.

Officers were called to an address on Croydon Ave in Highbury about 2.35pm.

"Initial reports suggest one person has been injured," a police spokesperson said earlier.

"The offender has left the scene and police are working to locate them.

"Cordons are in place and police ask the public to avoid the area while staff work at the scene."

ADVERTISEMENT

About 5pm, police confirmed the man died at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender. A homicide investigation has now been launched," police said.

"Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident."

Anyone who can help is urged to call 105.

A St John spokesperson earlier said one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and an operations manager responded to the incident.