Politics
1News

Nicola Willis' poor choice of words has House in stitches

3:33pm

National's Nicola Willis had the House in stitches during question time today with a poorly worded question.

Willis, National's finance spokesperson, was questioning Finance Minister Grant Robertson about new "belt tightening" directives issued by the Government after what she said was a period of "spraying New Zealanders money around".

Robertson fired back stating Willis needed to"keep up" with the Government's accounts better and that "she now has to be the one to find a way to repair the fiscal hole in National's plans".

It was then Willis made the comment which led to much amusement from her colleagues.

"How big is his hole..." Willis said before realising how it could be taken and stopping in her tracks as laughter rang out around the debating chamber.

"That is not in the public interest I can assure you," Robertson shot back, not missing a beat.

Willis laughed, putting her hand to her head as she tried to compose herself.

Once the laughter began to subside she apologised to the Speaker and phrased the question in a more tame manner.

"How big is the New Zealand Government's financial hole," she said as chuckling continued.

Normal service was then resumed.

Robertson was later asked about the probing question at the end of a line of questions about the Government's finances.

"As I said, it's not in the public interest for me to discuss anything about that," he said.

Willis added shortly after that she felt "embarrassed" by the exchange.

"I'm really sorry to all the New Zealanders who are disappointed with that image," she said.

"You know, often, my kids say to me: 'What did you do at work today?' and I guess this is a story that they relate to more than some of the others.

"I think there's a downside to being reactive with a supplementary question. And obviously, no offence was intended by the remark."

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hipkins on why Govt voted down parental leave bill

Hipkins on why Govt voted down parental leave bill

National's Nicola Willis says parents deserve flexibility to take parental leave at the same time if they want to.

3 mins ago

Inside Parliament: How politics can affect the cost of cherry tomatoes

Inside Parliament: How politics can affect the cost of cherry tomatoes

Join the 1News parliamentary press gallery team as they discuss the last two weeks in politics.

22 mins ago

Locals walk out as Govt announces forestry slash plan

Locals walk out as Govt announces forestry slash plan

12:25pm

1:02

Full video: Hipkins speaks at central Auckland public housing opening

Full video: Hipkins speaks at central Auckland public housing opening

10:54am

Seymour rules out NZ First partnership, takes aim at Peters

Seymour rules out NZ First partnership, takes aim at Peters

7:58am

9:42

Electoral Commission aware groups encouraging supporters to apply for roles

Electoral Commission aware groups encouraging supporters to apply for roles

Wed, Aug 2

2:05

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Hipkins on why Govt voted down parental leave bill

Hipkins on why Govt voted down parental leave bill

9 mins ago

Watch: Sneaky sip costs real estate agent nearly $25,000

0:16

Watch: Sneaky sip costs real estate agent nearly $25,000

22 mins ago

Inside Parliament: How politics can affect the cost of cherry tomatoes

Inside Parliament: How politics can affect the cost of cherry tomatoes

43 mins ago

Zespri file civil case in China over unauthorised kiwifruit sales

Zespri file civil case in China over unauthorised kiwifruit sales

47 mins ago

Somalia apologise for slow sprinter at World University Games

1:10

Somalia apologise for slow sprinter at World University Games

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6