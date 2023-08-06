'Help me, Jesus!': Snake falls on US woman, both attacked by hawk

A US woman had a bizarre incident that turned violent when she inadvertently became involved in a scuffle between wild animals.

Peggy Jones was on her tractor mowing her lawn in Silsbee, Texas, earlier this week when a snake suddenly fell on her from "out of the sky" and started wrapping around her right arm.

"The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air," she told KPRC Click2Houston.

"And then, this hawk was swooping down clawing at my arm over and over.

“I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus, Help me, Jesus'."

The hawk eventually ripped the snake off her arm and flew off with it, Jones saying it swooped down on her at least four times and left her arm bloodied and covered in cuts.

Her husband heard the commotion and came running to her aid.

“I was yelling and screaming. He didn’t know what I was saying. I thought I was bit by a snake,” Jones explained.

Her husband took her to the emergency room, where her cuts were treated and was she was monitored in case of a venomous snake bite, though no bites could be found on her arm.

“I discovered the lens on my glasses was broken and there was snake venom on my glasses,” she said.

“I feel like the luckiest person alive to have survived this!”

Within a few days of the attack, Jones was already back on her tractor in "true Texas-tough style".

This was not her first encounter with a snake, having survived a bite from a venomous one a few years back.