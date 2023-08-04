NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

The country's first female supergroup, When the Cat's Away, were the cat's whiskers back in their heyday in the late 1980s.

The New Zealand Music Hall of Famers are best known for their cover of Melting Pot by UK pop group Blue Mink, which held the number one spot for 15 weeks after its release in November 1988.

The group parted ways in 1990 to pursue solo careers and other projects.

Now, band members Annie Crummer, Debbie Harwood, Dianne Swann and Kim Willoughby are bringing the band back together for a special tribute concert for their late friend and fellow cat Margaret Urlich.

Urlich died from cancer last year at the age of 57.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's really, really amazing to be together again and yes, because Margie's only here with us in spirit, it is bittersweet," Willoughby told Seven Sharp.

Harwood said she feels "very lucky and blessed" to be reunited with the band, and to pay tribute to their friend.

"I feel like remembering her with music is perfect," she said.

Harwood said while Urlich and her bell was missing, "she's with us — God, she's definitely with us".

The band were brought back together after Urlich's husband left Harwood a message about a tribute concert.

"We didn't have a chance to grieve, family were still in shock but we knew it was going to happen at some point," she said.

Swann said the decades after their split has helped them develop as musicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've done all our different journeys with music, made the stuff that we love so I reckon we'll bring into it the confidence that brings," she said.

When the Cat's Away will perform at the Auckland Town Hall on October 1.