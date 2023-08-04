Entertainment
1News

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

5:00am

The country's first female supergroup, When the Cat's Away, were the cat's whiskers back in their heyday in the late 1980s.

The New Zealand Music Hall of Famers are best known for their cover of Melting Pot by UK pop group Blue Mink, which held the number one spot for 15 weeks after its release in November 1988.

The group parted ways in 1990 to pursue solo careers and other projects.

Now, band members Annie Crummer, Debbie Harwood, Dianne Swann and Kim Willoughby are bringing the band back together for a special tribute concert for their late friend and fellow cat Margaret Urlich.

Urlich died from cancer last year at the age of 57.

"It's really, really amazing to be together again and yes, because Margie's only here with us in spirit, it is bittersweet," Willoughby told Seven Sharp.

Harwood said she feels "very lucky and blessed" to be reunited with the band, and to pay tribute to their friend.

"I feel like remembering her with music is perfect," she said.

Harwood said while Urlich and her bell was missing, "she's with us — God, she's definitely with us".

The band were brought back together after Urlich's husband left Harwood a message about a tribute concert.

"We didn't have a chance to grieve, family were still in shock but we knew it was going to happen at some point," she said.

Swann said the decades after their split has helped them develop as musicians.

"We've done all our different journeys with music, made the stuff that we love so I reckon we'll bring into it the confidence that brings," she said.

When the Cat's Away will perform at the Auckland Town Hall on October 1.

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

The civil lawsuit claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one of them for her weight gain before firing her.

5:30am

1:50

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Fans at her concert spotted the move immediately, with some praising Beyoncé and others demanding Lizzo shouldn’t be cancelled.

11:46am

1:50

Lizzo accused of sexual harassment by former dancers

Lizzo accused of sexual harassment by former dancers

Wed, Aug 2

Harry Styles tour raises eye-watering amount for charity

Harry Styles tour raises eye-watering amount for charity

Tue, Aug 1

Video: Cardi B hurls microphone at fan who tossed drink on her

Video: Cardi B hurls microphone at fan who tossed drink on her

Mon, Jul 31

Quake it off: Taylor Swift concerts cause seismic activity

Quake it off: Taylor Swift concerts cause seismic activity

Sun, Jul 30

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Roadmap for future of NZ's defence, national security released

1:05

Roadmap for future of NZ's defence, national security released

8 mins ago

CCTV shows photo-seeking tourists destroying Italian statue

0:21

CCTV shows photo-seeking tourists destroying Italian statue

28 mins ago

'They were afraid': Capitol Riot doco maker on Trump's inner circle

2:49

'They were afraid': Capitol Riot doco maker on Trump's inner circle

33 mins ago

Two people shot – one in head – during Queen St fight

0:30

Two people shot – one in head – during Queen St fight

37 mins ago

Photo shows disguised Marokopa father shopping at Hamilton Bunnings

Photo shows disguised Marokopa father shopping at Hamilton Bunnings

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6