Northland iwi leaders highly critical of Crown-owned company

By Te Aniwa Hurihanganui, Māori Affairs Correspondent
58 mins ago

Disappointing, out of touch and full of numpties — that's how Northland leaders have described Tupu Tonu, the Crown-owned company in charge of buying assets that will eventually be offered to Ngāpuhi in a Treaty settlement.

The company was created so the tribe's many hapū wouldn't miss out on investment opportunities.

It has spent just under half of its $150 million budget so far.

"Tupu Tonu are more interested in buying boring old real estate or overpriced kiwifruit farms and not investing strategically and transformationally," former NZ First MP Shane Jones said.

The company has purchased commercial properties, a carbon forest, community housing and three kiwifruit orchards.

"They bought this flash building in Kerikeri called the Meridian building. I can't see any advantage for the beneficiaries and the claimants of Ngāpuhi," Ngāpuhi kaumātua Dover Samuels said.

"They are appropriate, but they're very, very small investments."

Tupu Tonu has a five-member board, chaired by Sir Brian Roche, who are appointed by Government ministers.

Jones believes they are out of touch.

"It has fallen into the hands of numpties, they lack the skill, they are not interested in strategy or transformational impact in the north," he said.

"They seem to be tone-deaf and largely inept."

The company now has an opportunity to invest in a water storage reservoir project in the upper catchment of the Waitangi River.

Northland is prone to severe droughts and Te Tai Tokerau Water trustee Dover Samuels said it was a no-brainer.

"I'm mind-boggled, quite frankly, about the reasons why they haven't come to the fore, in the queue. Tupu Tonu, or the board, seems to think that because we've been hit with floods that in fact we're not gonna need water," he said.

"It's just like offering them a goldmine."

He said other companies had already agreed to purchasing shares in the project.

In a statement, Tupu Tonu chairman Sir Brian Roche said no decision had been made yet on the reservoir.

"Tupu Tonu is currently in active discussions with the Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust in relation to investing in the Otawere reservoir. Tupu Tonu recognises the economic and environmental potential of the reservoir for the region."

He said the company was actively engaging with hapū in Ngāpuhi to understand their commercial aspirations.

"At the same time, we have also disbursed $500,000 from the profits of our investments back into Ngāpuhi hapū, whānau and uri through projects which support capacity and capability building, and social and cultural development. More disbursements will be made later this year."

But Ngāti Hine's Pita Tipene said there seemed to be a disconnect between the company and hapū.

"As far as I know, the directors aren't very aware of the tribal landscape.They may be very commercial operators but whether they're in tune with the psyche of the hapū of Ngāpuhi I'm not sure."

He is disapointed Ngāti Hine, which considers itself an iwi in its own right, continues to be seen under the umbrella of Ngāpuhi.

He said Tupu Tonu should not consider its purchases as investments in Ngāti Hine.

"We're seeking from the Government to have our own investment fund."

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriBusiness

