Ngāpuhi Treaty settlement set to be major talking point at Waitangi

"It vindicates what Ngāpuhi have been saying for a long, long time. The primary one being we have not ceded our sovereignty to anyone, particularly the Governent," Pita Tipene of Ngāti Hine said.
It recommends that the Crown enter talks with Northern Māori to potentially re-work the country's constitutional framework to one that acknowledges Ngāpuhi never ceded sovereignty.
"We expect a conversation on kāwanatanga and tino rangatiratanga," Huhana Lyndon of Ngāpuhi said.
"Governments will come and go but ultimately this report provides a platform for us."
While she does have reservations about aspects of the report, Lyndon was hopeful it was only the beginning of much stronger findings and recommendations in further reports expected to be released from the inquiry.
Ngāpuhi is yet to enter Treaty settlement negotiations, but this report provided a benchmark for potential redress.
"The tribes of Whangaroa and Whangārei were left virtually landless because of the acts and omissions of the Crown. That's been really amplified in the report," Lyndon said.
"That's a really important finding that will help the tribes in Whangārei and Whangaroa to work further on what does redress look like.
Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said he still needed time to fully understand the report and its contents, but was open to discussing the recommendations with Ngāpuhi.
