Kiwi to be deported over Brisbane sex shop murder

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
42 mins ago
Australian flag and golden scale with a judge's gavel

Australian flag and golden scale with a judge's gavel (Source: istock.com)

A New Zealander convicted of murder during a sex shop robbery in Brisbane has been granted parole and is due to be deported from Australia.

Tara Gilbert repeatedly stabbed Kristin Dale Pye in 2008 when he entered the store on the evening of August 8, 2008.

He'd armed himself with two knives, disguised himself and hid in bushes.

He demanded cash from Pye, who was 25 at the time, which was handed over.

Gilbert then locked the front door of the shop, and demanded he be told the location of the safe.

He proceeded to sever the store's telephone line.

CCTV footage used in his trial shows he became increasingly agitated, and struck the countertop with one of the knives he'd brought with him.

Pye seized the knife and a struggle ensured. It was at this moment the New Zealander pulled a second knife form his trousers and began to repeatedly stab the shop attendant.

Gilbert left the store, driving away in his victim's vehicle before police arrived due to the silent alarm being activated.

Pye remained conscious long enough to identify her attacker but died on the way to the hospital.

In 2010 when he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a non-parole period of 15 years, the judge noted that Gilbert had lived part of his life in a "cult".

Today the New South Wales Parole Authority handed down a decision on Gilbert, determining that parole is appropriate and in the interests of the safety of the community.

He is a New Zealand citizen and is due to be deported when he's released later this month.

