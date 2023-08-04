World
1News

Jack Tame: Trump's charges good for winning nomination, not election

By Jack Tame, Q+A Presenter
5:00am

Analysis: Q+A's Jack Tame says the inevitable circus of Trump on trial will remind Biden's supporters not what they voted for, but what they voted against.

Minutes after the major TV networks finally projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 US election, I ran to the White House to film the growing crowd cheering and celebrating outside.

It was a party. People drank from champagne bottles and held banners mocking the outgoing president. People danced. The Nipsey Hussle Song, FDT, distorted over straining speakers.

"F**k Donald Trump! duh nuuuh..."

The spirit that morning in Washington D.C typified much of the reaction to the election result among those who'd been hoping for a Democrat victory. It was not a celebration of Biden's triumph. Most of the partiers were not holding pictures of Biden's likeness or cheering his name. After four chaotic years, it was a celebration of Donald Trump's defeat.

The indictment leveled against Trump this week makes for the most significant criminal charges facing the former president. Trump is accused of repeating false claims of election fraud and of fuelling the January 6 assault on the US Capitol.

For many, the charges will simply add to a hairball of legal issues already faced by the former president. Trump faces criminal charges in Florida and New York for the alleged mishandling of classified documents and a hush-money scheme. He faces multiple civil suits and may be charged with additional crimes in Georgia.

But the nature of this week's indictment — the most serious of the lot — means federal prosecutors will seek to try Trump before next year's election. It's certain the former president's lawyers will be fighting civil cases for alleged fraud and defamation between the Republican debates, the Iowa Caucuses, and Super Tuesday. American voters now face the increased likelihood of a former US president simultaneously defending himself on serious federal charges while campaigning for the Oval Office.

So will it help or hurt his election prospects?

Trump's previous indictments have galvanised his support among Republican voters. With each and every new case, Trump plays the martyr. As the number of his legal challenges has increased this year, so too has his polling lead over fellow Republican candidates. At the start of April, shortly before his first criminal indictment, Trump led his closest Republican rival by less than 20%. Today, his lead has almost doubled to 38%.

But winning the Republican nomination and winning the presidential election are different prospects. A federal trial with blanket coverage of the former president leading up to November 2024 might intensify support among his base while simultaneously invigorating his opposition.

For many Americans, Biden's presidency has not been particularly inspiring. But the return to relative convention in the White House has served as a collective Xanax for those exhausted by the constant noise and outrage of the previous four years.

The inevitable circus of Trump on trial will remind Biden's supporters not what they voted for, but what they voted against.

WorldNorth AmericaOpinion and Analysis

SHARE ME

More Stories

'They were afraid': Capitol Riot doco maker on Trump's inner circle

'They were afraid': Capitol Riot doco maker on Trump's inner circle

The only reporter with some of Trump's inner circle on January 6, 2021 says he's surprised it's taken so long for the former president to be charged with crimes.

27 mins ago

2:49

Passenger holds shard of glass to US flight attendant's neck

Passenger holds shard of glass to US flight attendant's neck

Several airline passengers rushed to subdue Nelson Montgomery, 39, on the Delta flight from Atlanta to New Orleans.

7:00am

Fugitive who faked death to escape rape charge can be extradited to US

Fugitive who faked death to escape rape charge can be extradited to US

8:30pm

Watch: Sneaky sip costs real estate agent nearly $25,000

Watch: Sneaky sip costs real estate agent nearly $25,000

5:05pm

0:16

Man whose body found in a barrel on Malibu beach identified

Man whose body found in a barrel on Malibu beach identified

12:26pm

'Horrific' - Man in 70s mauled to death by pack of dogs in Hawaii

'Horrific' - Man in 70s mauled to death by pack of dogs in Hawaii

9:02am

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Roadmap for future of NZ's defence, national security released

1:05

Roadmap for future of NZ's defence, national security released

7 mins ago

CCTV shows photo-seeking tourists destroying Italian statue

0:21

CCTV shows photo-seeking tourists destroying Italian statue

27 mins ago

'They were afraid': Capitol Riot doco maker on Trump's inner circle

2:49

'They were afraid': Capitol Riot doco maker on Trump's inner circle

33 mins ago

Two people shot – one in head – during Queen St fight

0:30

Two people shot – one in head – during Queen St fight

36 mins ago

Photo shows disguised Marokopa father shopping at Hamilton Bunnings

Photo shows disguised Marokopa father shopping at Hamilton Bunnings

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6