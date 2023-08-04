Dan Wootton has column 'paused' amid cash for sex pictures scandal

Kiwi journalist Dan Wootton has had his MailOnline column suspended after several allegations emerged that he used a pseudonym to offer his colleagues tens of thousands for sexual material.

Wootton, who is a presenter on GB News, has been writing two columns a week for MailOnline but they are on hold after the allegations were first made by his ex-boyfriend.

He is accused of using the pseudonym Martin Branning to pay individuals for videos of sex acts. The allegations relate to the presenter's time at The Sun, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch's News UK.

In a statement to The Guardian, DMG Media (who own MailOnline) said Wootton's column is being "paused" while an independent investigation takes place.

A spokesperson said: “We are continuing to consider a series of allegations which Dan Wootton – who has written columns for MailOnline since 2021 as one of several outside freelance contributors – has strenuously denied."

“The allegations are obviously serious but also complex and historical, and there is an independent investigation underway at the media group which employed him during the relevant period. In the meantime, his freelance column with MailOnline has been paused.”

The spokesperson was unable to confirm to the Guardian whether he would continue to be paid.

The journalist has strongly denied the allegations made against him, saying he is the victim of a "witch hunt" and a "smear campaign".

He said the former partner who leaked the story was "on a campaign to destroy my life".

Wootton denied the claims on his TV show, but accepted making "errors of judgement in the past".

While not explicitly addressing any specific claims, he said: "The criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue."

“Being in the middle of the witch-hunt has made me think a lot about the sort of journalist and broadcaster I aspire to be, one focused on the massive political threats facing this country, not on personal attacks," he said.

“I mean, who doesn’t have regrets? Should I be cancelled for them many years later? Or do you accept that I have learned and changed?”

The 40-year-old is a former entertainment journalist, previously writing for the tabloid News of the World, where he documented the personal lives of celebrities.

He moved to The Sun, gaining infamy after breaking the news Harry and Meghan were moving to the US. He also was involved in the story that led former ITV presenter Phillip Schofield to come out as gay.

In his book Spare, Prince Harry lambasted Wootton - calling him a "sad little man" and a "quasi-royal correspondent".

He moved to GB News in 2021.