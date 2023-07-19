Kiwi TV host Dan Wootton denies claims of cash for sex pictures

Kiwi journalist Dan Wootton has denied allegations he offered colleagues tens of thousands of pounds for sexual material.

The GB News host, who worked at The Sun and writes a column for the MailOnline, is accused by his ex-boyfriend of using the pseudonym "Martin Branning" to pay individuals for videos of sex acts, the Guardian reports.

The allegations relate to the presenter's time at The Sun, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch's News UK.

Wotton made a denial of the claims on his TV show in the UK today, but accepted making "errors of judgement in the past".

In a statement to the Guardian, Sun owner News UK said: “We are looking into the allegations made in recent days. We are not able to make any further comment at this stage.”

DMG Media, which owns MailOnline, said: “We are aware of the allegations and are looking into them.”

The Guardian said it understood there hadn't been any complaints about "Martin Branning" at The Sun but said it has spoken to a number of individuals who claim being approached by someone using that name.

Wootton responded to the claims on his GB News show earlier this morning (NZT), telling viewers he is the “target of a smear campaign by nefarious players with an axe to grind”. He was heavily critical of articles written about the scandal and claims he reported his ex-partner to police.

He said the former partner was "on a campaign to destroy my life".

He also suggested the allegations are an effort to undermine GB News.

While not explicitly addressing any specific claims, he said: "The criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue."

The host blamed "cancel culture", saying he is the victim of a "witch-hunt".

“Being in the middle of the witch-hunt has made me think a lot about the sort of journalist and broadcaster I aspire to be, one focused on the massive political threats facing this country, not on personal attacks," he said.

“I mean, who doesn’t have regrets? Should I be cancelled for them many years later? Or do you accept that I have learned and changed?”

The 40-year-old is a former entertainment journalist, previously writing for the tabloid News of the World, where he documented the personal lives of celebrities.

After a phone hacking scandal, he moved to The Sun, gaining infamy after breaking the news Meghan Markle was moving to the US. He also was involved in the story that led former ITV presenter Phillip Schofield to come out as gay.

He moved to GB News in 2021.