A three-car-crash has left seven people injured in Tararua District.

Police said the accident happened about 3.38pm on Napier Rd, Papatawa.

The road was closed between Woodville and Danniverke while emergency services attended the scene.

Of the seven injured, one person has serious injuries, with six others moderately injured.

A helicopter was sent to the scene to airlift patients to hospital.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.