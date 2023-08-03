Fatal NSW wedding bus driver slapped with more charges

The man who was behind the wheel of a New South Wales bus that crashed and killed 10 people has been slapped with a string of additional charges.

The tragedy in June in the Hunter Valley involved guests on the coach who were returning from a wedding in the popular vineyard region.

Police said the vehicle rolled on a roundabout near the Hunter Expressway at Greta, which is around two hours north of Sydney.

9News reports 58-year-old Brett Button's now facing a total of 63 charges relating to the crash, including counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and driving in a dangerous manner.

In June, The Australian newspaper claimed passengers "screamed" at the driver to slow down on the journey.

The Daily Telegraph also reported that Button allegedly told passengers over the coach’s intercom, "if you think that was fast… watch this" ­moments before the crash.

Button is due back in court on August 9.