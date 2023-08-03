All change as ABs seek to finish with a flourish against Wallabies

The All Blacks haven’t just tweaked their line-up to play Australia in the return Bledisloe Cup Test in Dunedin on Saturday, they have turned it on its head.

The entire backline is changed from the team that won so convincingly in Melbourne last weekend, with Will Jordan the only survivor and he will be moving from the right wing to fullback – the first time he has worn the No.15 jersey in a Test.

It means Shaun Stevenson – originally named in the squad as injury cover – starts on the right wing for his Test debut, with new blindside flanker Samipeni Finau doing likewise. Dallas McLeod is also a chance to make his debut as midfield cover on the bench.

Damian McKenzie, not required for the past two Tests, starts at first-five, with Anton Lienert-Brown and Braydon Ennor in the midfield and the bruising Leicester Fainga’anuku making a welcome return from injury to start on the left wing.

Finlay Christie starts at halfback, with Aaron Smith preparing for his final Test at home – presumably in front of many Highlanders supporters – named on the bench.

Skipper Sam Cane returns from a neck problem to wear the No.7 jersey, with Sam Whitelock back starting at lock alongside Brodie Retallick and a new front row in the form of Tamaiti Williams, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Nepo Laulala.

There is no room for the Barretts, with Scott, Jordie and Beauden given the week off. Scott, in particular, has been in stunning form during the convincing victories over Argentina, South Africa and Australia which allowed the All Blacks to claim the Rugby Championship and retain the Bledisloe Cup.

Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick will start together as locks for the first time this year. (Source: Photosport)

Prop Fletcher Newell, his Super Rugby season at the Crusaders ruined by a foot injury, prepares to return off the bench.

It will be the final time Smith, Whitelock, Retallick, Laulala and Dane Coles play a Test in New Zealand.

It will also be Retallick and Whitelock’s first Tests starting together this year and they will extend their world record of 64 Tests as a starting lock combination.

“Despite having won both the Rugby Championship and the Bledisloe Cup last week, this Test is special for us as we finish this stage of our preparation for later in the year,” said All Blacks head coach Ian Foster.

“It is our last chance to play in front of our fans and, even with some changes, it is a big opportunity for us to take another step forward as a team. We can’t wait.”

The challenge for the All Blacks will be in maintaining their momentum ahead of the World Cup - after this Test they have one warm-up match against the Springboks at Twickenham on August 26 - before the opener against France in Paris on September 9.

The World Cup squad will be trimmed to 33 and announced in Napier on Monday.

All Blacks team to play the Wallabies at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday, kick-off 2.35pm is:

15. Will Jordan, 14. Shaun Stevenson, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10. Damian McKenzie, 9. Finlay Christie, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane ©, 6. Samipeni Finau, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1. Tamaiti Williams.

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Ofa Tuungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Tupou Vai’i, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. Richie Mo’unga, 23. Dallas McLeod.