Suburbs that see the most car crashes in NZ revealed

AMI Insurance has released its list of the 10 most collision-prone suburbs across the country.

According to the insurance provider, Auckland Central (6505 collisions), Christchurch City Centre (5046) and Henderson (3916) experience the highest rates of collisions in the country, based on claims from the last three years.

Auckland as a whole saw 33.9% of collisions across the country between 25 May 2020 and 25 May 2023.

The data also showed that Albany (3106), Glenfield (3029), Mount Maunganui (2987), East Tamaki (2889), Central Dunedin (2843), Mount Wellington (2799) and Central Hamilton (2633) were also in the top 10.

Most of the collisions took place during the afternoon rush hour period between 1pm and 6pm.

AMI’s executive manager for claims, Wayne Tippet, has put this down to “agitated driver behaviour” thanks to gridlock traffic.

Surprisingly, the late morning between 10am and 1pm sees the second highest rate of collisions, a few hours after the busy morning rush.

“Most of these collisions happen in carparks when shoppers are catching quieter periods,” Tippet said.

A lot of these late-morning collisions are also thanks to driver error when drivers “fail to stop or mistake a light as green for their lane”.

Fridays were the riskiest day of the week, with 16% of collisions happening at the end of the week.

Thursday took second place, with Wednesday, Tuesday, Saturday, Monday and Sunday following behind.

Tippet offered some advice for drivers on how they might be less prone to collisions.

“Traffic can be frustrating, but you should always remain calm and alert to ensure you make smart, responsible decisions.

“Even if you have experience on the road, you should never become complacent behind the wheel,” Tippett said.

In the event of a collision, AMI gave a list of guidelines on what to do.

It asked drivers to stop and make sure everyone was okay, then exchange details with the other vehicle.

Drivers should take photos of the damage, then check to see if they have insurance and encourage them to use it.

They said to collect details of any witnesses and lodge a claim with insurers.