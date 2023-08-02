Meet the man reviving the lost art of old-school photography

With the internet, we assume we have all of humanity's knowledge at our fingertips, but surprisingly, a lot of it has been lost — including how people used to take photos.

That's why Brian Scadden has single-handedly managed to resurrect the lost art of old-school photography. Seven Sharp paid a visit to the Carterton local last week.

Scadden has a collection of vintage cameras ranging from the 1840s to the 1970s.

For some of them, he uses cameras with glass plates coated in his own self-made chemicals. The collector said he taught himself the techniques from books because there were few other sources available.

"You've just got to be very careful you don't get this into your eyes because it can actually blind you!" the photographer said.

He has also taught about 30 people over the years, running workshops and sharing his passion. The skilful and patient techniques required are more satisfying than digital photography, according to Scadden.

"In New Zealand, I was the only one for years and years and years," he said.

"Some people call me the godfather of it."

Scadden has even played the part of Jos Divis, a photographer who documented life in the mining town of Waiuta, in the recent documentary The Forgotten Photographer.

He has also been invited to America for Civil War re-enactments, where he uses his cameras to capture scenes from history.

Scadden said one of the challenges of old-school photography is that people have to hold still for a long time, which makes it hard to smile.

"It's very, very difficult to hold a smile.

"You do see the odd ones where they hold a smile, but it's pretty rare."

The photographer said he enjoys preserving a piece of history and creating unique images that will last for generations.