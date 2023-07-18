Auckland man's before and after photos showcase amazing change

An Auckland man’s photographs taken from the same viewpoint at different times in history is offering a unique glimpse into a city in flux.

Brian Donovan began his life-long mission to capture the city on film in 1969, and continued after he left school.

His work is proving to be an invaluable resource for historians and publishers.

Donovan’s project, Now and Then, was inspired by photographs taken in the early 1900s by one of the pioneers of Auckland photography, Henry Winklemann.

It began in earnest in 2018 when he realised his own pictures were themselves becoming antiques.

