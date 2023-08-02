Gloriavale Overseeing Shepherd in court for alleged indecent assaults

The name of the South Island man accused of indecently assaulting 10 girls, over a period of more than 20 years, can be revealed.

Gloriavale Overseeing Shepherd Howard Temple appeared in the Greymouth District Court today.

He was granted interim name suppression at the start of July, but did not apply for continued name suppression at today’s hearing.

He faces a total of 27 charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges today.

Court documents allege the offending happened between 1998 and 2022.

Temple has been in leadership roles at the West Coast community for over 40 years.

He was remanded on bail until his next court appearance set down for October.