Silver Ferns thrash Singapore at Netball World Cup

The Silver Ferns have given New Zealanders something to smile about after the heartbreak of the football, with a comfortable victory at the Netball World Cup.

The Kiwis were too classy for Singapore, routing the Asian outfit 80-19 in Cape Town.

Despite the one sided win, captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said her side is still not satisfied.

"We had a few new systems in place and it was a bit hit and miss sometimes."

Ekenasio told Sky Sport that they will need to tidy up their one percent plays which may trip them up in the bigger games.

After three wins from pool play the Silver Ferns are now on course to meet South Africa, Jamaica, and Wales in the second group phase starting tomorrow.

It was a David vs Goliath encounter in more ways than one, pitting the tournament's tallest team in the world champion Silver Ferns, against the shortest and lowest ranked side Singapore.

The most notable mismatch saw Kelly Jury with a towering 30cm advantage over her counterpart.

The starting seven saw Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Ekenasio in the attacking circle.

Jane Watson, Jury and Phoenix Karaka took on the defensive duties while Maddy Gordon got her first start in the centre bib.

Whitney Souness was rested with a sore calf though as a precautionary measure.

The Kiwis raced out to a two goal lead courtesy of a trademark intercept by Watson.

Watson and Karaka's defensive pressure forced the Singaporeans to shoot from deep in the circle though Amandeep Kaur Chahal and Toh Kai Weiwere up to the task as they hung in with the Ferns early.

The Ferns soon found their rhythm Selby-Rickit and Ekenasio traded goals as they stretched its lead to 17-7 after the first fifteen.

Ekenasio made way for Maia Wilson at goal attack and quickly sunk six from six inside the circle.

New Zealand dominated the early stages of the second, going on a 9-1 run as Singapore's turnover count hit double digits.

Errors continued to hamper Singapore and the Ferns were ruthless on counter attack as they hit thirty half way through the second quarter.

Phoenix Karaka looks to pass against Singapore. (Source: Getty)

The Ferns showed crisp passing up court as they increased the tempo to take the lead to a commanding 40-9 at halftime.

With an emphatic margin of 24-2 in the second quarter, it left a tall mountain for Singapore to climb.

The Ferns kept their foot on the throat in the third, Grace Nweke notching the half century after five minutes.

However, in a concerning sight for Ferns fans, Nweke came from the court shortly after with a leg injury.

The scoring slowed slightly as Singapore finally reached double figures, but New Zealand were still coasting as they brought up 60.

After a scorching second, it was a slightly less imposing quarter which saw the Ferns head into the final fifteen ahead 61-14.

Gordon shifted to wing attack for the fourth, while Nweke was back on her feet during the break.

The goals dried up as the Ferns had managed just six midway through the final quarter.

However, they kept their opponents quiet as Singapore had scored just a solitary point in the fourth before Wilson broke the 70 mark for New Zealand.

The world champs closed out the game strongly, Selby-Rickit's run of five unanswered helping her side crack 80.

A polished perfomance ended at 80-19 as New Zealand finish top of Pool D.

The Ferns are back in action tomorrow night when they meet Wales in their first match of the second group stage.

