Oamaru Hospital ED shut for 15 hours amid doctor shortage

By Digby Werthmuller, 1News Reporter
8:44am
In a statement, Waitaki Health restricted inpatient access from 5pm yesterday.

(Source: istock.com)

Oamaru Hospital’s emergency department closed its doors to patients for 15 hours due to a shortage of doctors.

In a statement, Waitaki Health restricted inpatient access from 5pm yesterday.

“Patients requiring an admission will be transferred to Dunedin Hospital during this time,” Waitaki Health said.

When Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was questioned about the ED closure this morning, he told Breakfast more doctors were needed.

“We also need to look at how we can take pressure off our emergency departments,” Hipkins said.

“There is still people arriving into emergency departments with avoidable presentations, so they’re people who could be going to their doctors, an after-hours care clinic, or potentially could be avoiding the illness in the first place.”

The emergency department reopened as planned at 8am today.

Twice last month Christchurch's main 24-hour surgery on Madras St closed to new patients - once due to a staff shortage and once because it was at capacity.

New ZealandHealth

