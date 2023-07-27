Christchurch 24-hour surgery closes for second time this month

Christchurch's main after-hours surgery closed its doors to patients for a second time in three weeks overnight.

Pegasus Health had a planned closure from midnight until 8am this morning, due to what it told 1News was a staffing shortage.

"We have decided to close to ensure we maintain a safe service for patients," clinical director Jasmine Mackay explained.

"We have a shortage of nurses and are working hard to recruit for vacant positions. In the meantime, we may need to adjust our hours from time to time to ensure we can roster our limited staff to provide the best possible service to the community," she told 1News.

"We ask people seeking care to call Healthline or a virtual care provider for advice. In emergencies, patients should attend Christchurch Hospital Emergency Department."

Just three weeks ago, Pegasus Health was forced to turn away patients as they arrived for care.

It explained to 1News at the time it was at capacity and felt it was clinically unsafe to accept new patients at its Madras St facility until the number of people waiting had reduced. It was closed for three hours.

Pegasus Health told 1News it has no further closures planned and are working hard to fill the nursing shortages.

"To ensure we maintain a safe service for patients, we may need to adjust our hours from time to time," a media advisor told 1News.