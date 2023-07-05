Health
Christchurch 24-hour surgery closed for hours due to high demand

By Digby Werthmuller, 1News Reporter
9:36am

High demand forced Christchurch’s main 24-hour surgery to turn away patients for around three hours last night.

In a statement, Pegasus Health said it was at capacity and felt it was clinically unsafe to accept new patients at its Madras Street facility until the number of people waiting had reduced.

“We closed just after 9pm and reopened again at 11:45pm,” Pegasus Health General Manager Patient and provider services Lisa Brennan told 1News.

“Patients were provided with information about where to seek care until the surgery returned to normal operating.

"We worked with other providers and Christchurch Hospital Emergency Department to ensure those who needed care immediately were able to be seen.”

People have vented their frustrations on Facebook with one lady describing the situation as “absolutely shocking, even Mums with wee babies were leaving because the wait was too long”.

Another person commented that their experience was overwhelming and hectic.

“When we left at around 9:30pm, the manager was talking to everyone in the waiting room.”

Pegasus Health said this is the first time they have had to do this.

“It was the best way to ensure we were providing safe quality care and will remain an option while patient numbers remain high,” Brennan told 1News.

