'Most vulnerable': 80 public specialised care homes for Wellington

An 80-home public housing development in Wellington's Mt Cook will soon offer on-site care and support for some of Wellington's "most vulnerable", the Government says, but there's no clear date for its opening.

The site, on Mt Cook's Rolleston Street, will provide care for all units, 20 of them receiving intensive, specialist support.

Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today Wellington City Mission had been selected as the property's care provider and would provide around-the-clock care beginning "later this year".

Twenty of the homes have so far been completed.

She said the services included counselling, employment assistance, healthcare, budgeting and skill development.

Woods said that could "empower and enable individuals to live stable lives with dignity".

“The Wellington City Mission has been supporting the communities of the Wellington region for 119 years and has a wealth of experience and learning with supporting whānau in a range of residential settings throughout the region.

“Rolleston Street is one of several redevelopments underway across Wellington which is delivering much needed new, quality public housing.

“In the past five years we have delivered over 400 much-needed public and supported houses for people and whānau in Wellington City, and we will continue to provide more homes in the coming years with over 1000 in the pipeline across the region."

She said 13,305 public homes had been delivered across the country since the Labour Government came into power.

The development will have 36 one-bedroom, 29 two-bedroom and 15 studio apartments in a mix of two to five storey buildings.

Woods' statement said the development had been "thoughtfully designed to enable a sense of community" with landscaped areas and gardens, and shared community spaces for people to connect and access support services.