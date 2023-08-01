Lane closures likely on Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow

Strong wind gusts are expected on the Auckland Harbour Bridge throughout tomorrow, with lane closures and speed restrictions likely in the afternoon.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Auckland and Coromandel on Wednesday.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 90-100 km/h in the afternoon between 1pm and 6pm, according to Waka Kotahi.

The bridge will be in a four-by-four lane configuration from 10am, the agency said.

"While an alert is also in place from 5am to 7am, peak-hour lane configurations will remain on the bridge as lower wind speeds are predicted."

The reduced lane configuration is expected to remain until 7pm.

Motorists have been urged to drive to the conditions and to look out for the electronic message boards, which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists have been urged to travel around the harbour as an alternative, using the Western Ring Route via State Highway 16 and 18.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said a front was moving across the country.

"Eastern parts of the North Island, as well as Auckland and Northland, will experience strong-to-gale westerly winds, and strong wind watches or warnings may be issued for these areas as these systems approach the North Island," he told RNZ.

However, the end of the week has been forecasted to be more settled as a ridge of high pressure would arrive from the west by Thursday, the meterologist said.

Safety protocols require Auckland's Harbour Bridge to be closed to traffic when there are sustained wind gusts of 90km/h or higher.

Otherwise, temporary lane closures and speed restrictions are used during severe weather, according to Waka Kotahi.

The eight-lane bridge is part of State Highway 1 and links Auckland's North Shore with the rest of the city. Around 170,000 vehicles travel across the bridge daily.

Motorists are asked to use Waka Kotahi's traffic updates site as well as the NZTA Auckland and Northland Twitter page for any updates. Public transport disruption information can be found on the Auckland Transport Travel Alerts Twitter page.

Severe wind and heavy rain on way

Orange strong wind warnings have been issued for parts of Wairarapa, Wellington, Marlborough, Otago, Canterbury High Country and across the lower South Island.

Full weather alert details can be found on the MetService website

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles," MetService said.

Meanwhile, heavy snow watches are in place in Central Otago, Clutha, Queenstown Lakes, Southland and Fiordland.

Waka Kotahi has said the fast-moving southerly front is dropping snow and creating windy and dangerous conditions for motorcyclists and high-sided vehicle drivers.

People are urged to check NZTA highways maps before setting out and to anticipate ice in the morning in dark places and on bridge decks.