New Zealand
1News

Is Palmerston North boring? PM, deputy mayor say 'nah'

9:04am

A clock tower, the Esplanade, the first Steven Adams basketball court and an iSite Visitor Centre - the eighth-biggest city in the country seemingly has it all.

After the Spanish women's national football team allegedly left their Palmerston North base "due to boredom" - a claim the team denies - Breakfast set out this morning to prove that there is more to the city than meets the eye.

Deputy Mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb joined the programme live from Palmy, a place she's called home since birth.

She touted Palmy as "a vibrant, beautiful place" and "the most diverse region in New Zealand".

"We've got 172 ethnicities [and cultures] ... there's a lot of sharing and interaction with wonderful people from all over the globe."

As viewers tuned in this morning with their toast toasted and protein shakes shaken, Marshall-Lobb spread some fun food facts about the Manawatū town.

"Palmy's FoodHQ designed, manufactured, produced [and] invented spreadable butter," she said.

"But even more so, we produced and invented whey protein. So everyone who's a bodybuilder, a football or rugby player, someone who wants to build muscle, they're having their shakes right now or they're about to have them during the day. It came from here, from Palmerston North!"

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins joined the show later on to discuss Labour's 2023 list and ongoing teacher and nurse strikes, finishing off his time with some Palmy praise.

"I've always enjoyed my time in Palmerston North, I think John Cleese got it wrong, but so did all the other critics," he said.

"I'm sure I'll be visiting Palmerston North [ahead of] the election, as I'll be visiting many, many other places around the country as well."

British comedian John Cleese famously visited the town in 2005 and recalled having a "thoroughly bloody miserable time".

In 2006, the city responded by renaming its Awapuni rubbish dump to Mt. Cleese.

New ZealandManawatu-Wanganui

SHARE ME

More Stories

$30m and apology for iwi who ‘paid the price' for nation’s development

$30m and apology for iwi who ‘paid the price' for nation’s development

A Deed of Settlement signed on Saturday between the Crown and Te Korowai o Wainuiārua, which represents Uenuku, Tamakana and Tamahaki iwi.

Sun, Jul 30

Ford Mustang cars stolen from Palmerston North dealership

Ford Mustang cars stolen from Palmerston North dealership

Police are appealing to the public for information after two Ford Mustang's were stolen in Palmerston North this morning.

Sun, Jul 30

One seriously injured after car crashes into house in Twizel

One seriously injured after car crashes into house in Twizel

Sun, Jul 30

Watch: Freight truck lifted from river after crash near Taupō

Watch: Freight truck lifted from river after crash near Taupō

Sat, Jul 29

0:45

Public toilet, skate park damaged in Manawatū arsons

Public toilet, skate park damaged in Manawatū arsons

Fri, Jul 28

Desert Rd reopens as weather warnings lifted around NZ

Desert Rd reopens as weather warnings lifted around NZ

Fri, Jul 28

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Man dies after crashing into Timaru Police Station 'at speed'

0:41

Man dies after crashing into Timaru Police Station 'at speed'

11 mins ago

Paora the kiwi doing 'extraordinarily well' after Zoo Miami controversy

7:53

Paora the kiwi doing 'extraordinarily well' after Zoo Miami controversy

21 mins ago

Weather fronts barrel in, rain and severe gales on the way

Weather fronts barrel in, rain and severe gales on the way

30 mins ago

Charity for exploited Chinese migrants facing allegations

Charity for exploited Chinese migrants facing allegations

39 mins ago

Man's chilling threat before fatal stabbing: 'Show you what violence is'

Man's chilling threat before fatal stabbing: 'Show you what violence is'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6