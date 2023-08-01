Is Palmerston North boring? PM, deputy mayor say 'nah'

A clock tower, the Esplanade, the first Steven Adams basketball court and an iSite Visitor Centre - the eighth-biggest city in the country seemingly has it all.

After the Spanish women's national football team allegedly left their Palmerston North base "due to boredom" - a claim the team denies - Breakfast set out this morning to prove that there is more to the city than meets the eye.

Deputy Mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb joined the programme live from Palmy, a place she's called home since birth.

She touted Palmy as "a vibrant, beautiful place" and "the most diverse region in New Zealand".

"We've got 172 ethnicities [and cultures] ... there's a lot of sharing and interaction with wonderful people from all over the globe."

As viewers tuned in this morning with their toast toasted and protein shakes shaken, Marshall-Lobb spread some fun food facts about the Manawatū town.

"Palmy's FoodHQ designed, manufactured, produced [and] invented spreadable butter," she said.

"But even more so, we produced and invented whey protein. So everyone who's a bodybuilder, a football or rugby player, someone who wants to build muscle, they're having their shakes right now or they're about to have them during the day. It came from here, from Palmerston North!"

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins joined the show later on to discuss Labour's 2023 list and ongoing teacher and nurse strikes, finishing off his time with some Palmy praise.

"I've always enjoyed my time in Palmerston North, I think John Cleese got it wrong, but so did all the other critics," he said.

"I'm sure I'll be visiting Palmerston North [ahead of] the election, as I'll be visiting many, many other places around the country as well."

British comedian John Cleese famously visited the town in 2005 and recalled having a "thoroughly bloody miserable time".

In 2006, the city responded by renaming its Awapuni rubbish dump to Mt. Cleese.