Dame Judi Dench barely able to see, can't read scripts anymore

Beloved actress Dame Judi Dench, 88, has been left barely able to see by a degenerative eye condition.

Dame Judi has age-related macular degeneration. She was diagnosed in 2012 and had to give up driving years ago.

She told the Mirror, a UK tabloid, that it's been a "ghastly" experience.

"It's the most terrible shock to the system. It's terrible to be so dependent on people.

"I can't see on a film set any more," she said. "And I can't see to read. So I can't see much."

ADVERTISEMENT

Longer parts in particular present difficulty for the Oscar-winner, who famously played M in the James Bond films for years.

"It's difficult for me if I have any length of a part," she said. "I haven't yet found a way."

But the British icon wants to continue working as much as she can.

"You just deal with it. Get on," she said. "I have so many friends who will teach me the script. I have a photographic memory."

Dame Judi also discussed her tattoo with the newspaper.

Aged 81, she had the Latin phrase "carpe diem", meaning "seize the day", inked on her wrist.

"I have an irrational fear of boredom," she said. "That's why I now have this tattoo that says carpe diem.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That's what we should live by."